Former Heat Champion Celebrates New Addition Delon Wright

The Miami Heat added another reinforcement with the All-Star Break. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via his X account that upon his buyout with the Wizards, Delon Wright will sign with the Heat.

“Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN.”

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. Another dependable veteran for the Heat’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/rLqQRgPiFM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024

Following the report about Delon Wright, Wright’s brother, Dorell Wright, celebrated Delon joining the team via his X account.

Heat Culture!!! — Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) February 16, 2024

Dorell Wright started his NBA career with the Heat in 2004. He played for the Heat when they won the championship in 2006, though he did not appear in any of their playoff games. He played for the Heat until 2010 when he left after LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined the team. Wright played in the NBA until 2015, the very year in which Dorell came into the league.

Delon Wright responded to his brother’s celebration by tweeting, “LFG!!”

The Wizards haven’t featured Wright as much during the 2023-24 season. His minutes per game average went from 24.4 a game to 13.8 a game. With a lesser role, Wright is averaging 4.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 rebounds. Wright may have a bigger role with the Heat, as they have much bigger aspirations than the Wizards.

With Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson out until further notice, Wright will likely get a solid chance to prove his worth in the Heat’s rotation.

Multiple Teams Were ‘Monitoring’ Delon Wright

Before Delon Wright joined the Heat, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that multiple teams had their eye on him. Scotto did not name the Heat as one of those teams while adding how much his role had diminished in Washington.

“Several playoff contenders, including the Suns, are monitoring whether Wizards guard Delon Wright will be bought out, league sources told HoopsHype. Since the trade deadline, Wright has averaged 4.6 minutes per game in four games for Washington heading into the All-Star break,” Scotto wrote in a February 16 story.

Evidently, it took very little time for Wright to choose the Heat when he hit the buyout market. Wright was making almost $8.2 million during the 2023-24 season. Because he makes less than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the Heat can legally sign him outright when he clears waivers.

Heat Lauded for Midseason Moves

After the Heat’s plans for Delon Wright came to light, Five Reason Sports’ X account explained why the Heat did well with their midseason plans, all things considered.

“The Heat cleared out a disgruntled, declining player & threw in a first, and ended up with Terry Rozier and Delon Wright. They filled the last roster spot, which everyone wanted. They didn’t go into (the) second apron, which maintains flexibility. I don’t see how anyone can complain.”

The disgruntled, declining player in question is Kyle Lowry, who the Heat traded away in exchange for Rozier. The Heat could very well face Lowry in the postseason after the Hornets bought him out, and he then joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Adding Wright and Rozier shored up the Heat’s backcourt depth, which could prove massive in their upcoming playoff run.