Miami Heat Big Man Could Likely Be Sidelined For Remainder of Season with Injury

Just before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven was named one of the leagues best-kept secrets in an article from Bleacher Report. The 6-foot-11 big man out of Georgetown showed flashes in his rookie year with the Heat and averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. However, his ceiling looked like it could be much higher when he got more consistent minutes last January while the Heat battled injury and in that time averaged 10.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while averaging over 22 minutes per game.

“His offensive skills are sharp, and he could further sharpen them by harnessing an intriguing-but-not-there-yet jumper. His defense needs a lot of work and may always be held back by his athletic limitations, but he gives Miami’s great developmental staff plenty to work with,” Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote of Yurtseven.

Omer Yurtseven Battling Injury This Season

Yurtseven has yet to get on the court for his sophomore year with the Heat. He has been battling an ankle injury all season and now could be forced to get surgery to repair it, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

"The Miami Heat are facing the likelihood of being without Omer Yurtseven for an extended period, with a possibility of the second-year center being out for the season, the Sun Sentinel has learned," the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman wrote. "Out since the first exhibition with what the Heat have been listing as an ankle impingement, Yurtseven is facing the possibility of surgery that would not have him back until well after the turn of the calendar. Even without surgery, the absence would be extensive. "According to a source familiar with the injury, Yurtseven continues to seek further opinion for what appears to be a bone-spur issue."

Without Yurtseven, the Heat lacks depth at the center position and only has two options with Bam Adebayo and DeWayne Dedmon. Big man has already been a position the Heat needed improvement and now with the recent injury update on Yurtseven, it has only gotten weaker. Could the Heat look to add big-man depth?

Will the Heat Seek Big-Man Help?

If Miami were to look to free agency at big man, they could have some options in available bigs like Derrick Favors, LaMarcus Aldridge was mentioned as a potential signing earlier this offseason, and DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent and had a solid showing last season with the Denver Nuggets.

However, with the cap situation, the Heat are a bit strapped when it comes to adding in free agency, but they have been linked to available big men in the trade market. The prospect of a reunion with former Heat forward Jae Crowder remains a possibility as he is known to be seeking a way out of Phoenix. KJ Martin is known to be interested in relocating from Houston as his role continues to change with the Rockets. And of course, after his hot start of the season with the Detroit Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to the Heat and continues to be a player teams have eyes on as he becomes trade-eligible ahead of the trade deadline.