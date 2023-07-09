This Key Improvement May Make 7-Footer Miami Heat’s Next Undrafted Star

LAS VEGAS – A year ago, Miami Heat big man Orlando Robinson showed some promise in the NBA’s Summer League, averaging 10.0 points and 8.8 rebounds. An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports at the time that Robinson had a, “future in the league,” and that he would need to, “stretch his range.”

Done and done, apparently.

Robinson appears to be the latest Heat undrafted rags-to-riches construction project, having made an impressive debut with this year’s entry. On Saturday, he logged an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, adding four assists in a win over the Celtics. He also, importantly, shot 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

That could be his ticket to a long-term spot in the NBA, and possibly with the Heat.

In 31 games with the Heat last season, Robinson attempted six 3-pointers and missed all of them. But he has potential as a stretch big, having attempted 202 3-pointers in three seasons at Fresno State. He made 32.3% of them in college.

If Robinson is to get significant playing time with the Heat in the upcoming season, he will have to do so alongside Bam Adebayo, something he has yet to do in his career. That means crashing the boards when needed and providing space—that is, shooting the 3—for Adebayo to operate.

“I have not really played with Bam,” Robinson said, “but I know how.”

Orlando Robinson after his 36-11 summer league game said he gets a lot of reinforcement and advice from Heat coaches and especially Bam Adebayo. Though Bam told him after the game he wouldn’t get 36 on him: “Bam told me that he would bust me up.” pic.twitter.com/P0xtGENy73 — Will Manso (@WillManso) July 9, 2023

Robinson ‘Has an Old-School Game’

Here is how the EC executive put it last year when talking about Robinson:

I think he is a guy with a future in the league. Legit 7-footer, huge wingspan (7-foot-4). He has an old-school game because he does a lot of back-to-the-basket stuff, he can post you up and make you pay if you send a double team, he is a good passer, he can chew up real estate in the paint, he has a go-to move and a counter. There’s not a lot of teams that do that anymore, but it is still a useful skillset. He is not a bad shooter but the big gamble you take is whether he can stretch his range. You have to develop that part of him but the rest, he is there already. If he can shoot a little, he is an NBA player for sure.

It has been a priority for Heat Summer League coach Caron Butler—and thus for the team as a whole—to get Robinson more comfortable with playing outside the paint and in space. He cited his development playing off the ball as a rookie last year as his primary area of improvement.

“Now that I am not secluded on the block, I am just relocating in the dunker’s spots, I can pop out in the corner and that opens up a shot for me or a dribble handoff to another action,” Robinson said. “It is opening up different opportunities for advantages I can be a part of, now, on the offensive end. Just having that freedom while understanding the purpose of why I am out there is nice because I can finally start playing my game now that I have built that trust.”

Play

Can Robinson Avoid Inclusion in Damian Lillard Trade?

Robinson appears to be part of the Heat’s future—as much as anyone is at this point, at least. He had his contract converted from a two-way to a standard deal on July 1, and he will have the opportunity to compete with Kevin Love for minutes alongside Adebayo, as long as he is not swept up in the Heat’s potential trade for Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Robinson was not expecting the new contract from the Heat, and took his time swallowing the reality after he was informed by his agent.

“I was in shock because I did not expect that news right now or anytime soon,” Robinson said. “When he told me that, I had to sit down real quick and analyze the situation. Then I started getting a little excited because this is what I have been working towards all last year and my entire life really.”

The Blazers and Heat have made little progress on a potential deal for Lillard, as Portland seeks more young assets. Robinson’s inclusion would not make or break a blockbuster, obviously, but he has raised his reputation enough to, surely, catch Portland’s attention.