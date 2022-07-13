Heat Eyeing Trade for Western Conference Defensive Ace: Report

Could Patrick Beverley, the sparkplug guard who was originally drafted into the NBA many moons ago by the Miami Heat, finally make his way to South Beach? That’s one of the lines of speculation as the dismantling of the Utah Jazz continues.

One issue with Beverley, as well as with all the pieces that Utah acquired in the mammoth Rudy Gobert trade earlier this month, is that, according to Heavy Sports sources, the Jazz have yet to make clear what their intentions are with him, guard Malik Beasley, forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Leandro Bolmaro.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Utah obviously would like to bring back first-round picks for any of the above players, but some league executives wonder if contract buyouts are in the offing. That would diminish the willingness of teams to put forth offers.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that new indications are that the Jazz were willing to go full-on into a rebuild by trading star guard Donovan Mitchell. Along with that would come Utah’s willingness to part with its other pieces, including those arriving from Minnesota.

“I think with some of those cases, like with Beverley and Beasley, everyone wants to see if there is a buyout first,” one league executive said. “They (the Jazz) haven’t picked a lane yet.”

Pat Riley ‘Would Love to Get’ Beverley

Back in June, an Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports that Beverley had been a longtime favorite of Miami president Pat Riley, who acquired Beverley’s rights from the Lakers s a second-round pick on draft night in 2009. Beverley went to training camp with the Heat twice but ultimately did not stick and played overseas in the Ukraine and Greece.

He landed in the NBA in 2013 with a contract from the Rockets.

“The Heat would love to get Patrick Beverley,” the GM said. “Pat Riley, remember, he drafted Beverley back in the day and they almost kept him on in camp before he went overseas. He’s tried trading for him before. Problem is, they want a bit more in a deal for Duncan Robinson and they can’t put together a very good package without him. Robinson is down, stock-wise, around the league but Miami has his value higher than other teams do.”

On Wednesday, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted that Beverley is a potential trade target of the Heat and Lakers. But either team, already short on draft assets, would be much more inclined to see if there is a buyout to be had before rushing to make a trade.

Beverley Has Been a Lightning Rod

Beverley has been a popular figure on social media—either as a subject of love or hate—for his intense defense and fiery attitude. His stats are modest, as he averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists, making 34.3% of his 3s last year, but his defense and attitude have helped eight of the 10 teams he’s been on get to the playoffs in his career.

Patrick Beverley / Pat Bev celebrate / celebrates / celebrating making the playoffs / throws / throwing jersey into the crowd / cries / crying pic.twitter.com/cCJCs8FXGI — @VideoReacts (@VideoReacts) April 30, 2022

There would be some irony, too, if Beverley did wind up with the Lakers, because one of his top pastimes while he was a member of the Clippers was needling the Lakers. In 2020, he told me, “They’re not No. 1 against us. We’re the only team that’s beat them twice. … We feel like, no matter what team, Lakers, Houston, Portland, Denver, whatever. Those teams have got to come through us.”

The Clippers ultimately blew a 3-1 conference semifinal series lead to Denver in the Orlando bubble that season, while the Lakers won a title.