Heat Star Rips Draymond Green’s Disrespect After Game 6 Win Vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat (3-3) beat the Boston Celtics in a do-or-die Game 6 at the TD Garden on Friday, May 27. The Celtics entered as 8.5-points favorites to win but were defeated 111-103, which means Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is eating his words right now.

After Green and the Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals following their Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, May 26, the 32-year-old center boldly announced, “We’re gonna play Boston.”

Too soon, Draymond. Too son.

Heat forward P.J. Tucker, who put 11 points, with five rebounds, one assist, and two steals in Game 6, made sure to address Green’s disrespectful comments during his postgame interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Friday night.

Not only did Tucker call out Van Pelt for assuming the Celtics would stomp on the Heat to win the Eastern Conference Finals, as did nearly every other NBA analyst, but he also gave a special shout-out to Green. “Tell Draymond I appreciate it,” the veteran said.

Draymond Green on Thursday: “We’re gonna play Boston.” P.J. Tucker after Miami won Game 6: “Tell Draymond I said I appreciate it." A little motivation for Miami in Game 6 perhaps… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dBX1S7DQwU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 28, 2022

Van Pelt asked Tucker if he was surprised by Jimmy Butler’s performance, his teammate who put 47 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in 45 minutes of play, and Tucker balked at the question. “I’ve been seeing him do it all year. All through the playoffs, he’s stepped up.”

"Tell Draymond thank you." Heat took Dray's words personally 🔥 pic.twitter.com/afirJuO6g2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2022

Heat captain Udonis Haslem also made it clear he heard Green’s premature assumption of who the Warriors will play in the NBA Finals. “Tell Draymond thank you,” Haslem said.

Erik Spoelstra Said He’s ‘Grateful’ the Heat Live to See Another Day

"We're grateful…we get to experience a Game 7 together." Erik Spoelstra speaks about Jimmy Butler's epic performance, the "wild, swinging emotions" of a Playoff run, and more after the Heat take down the Celtics in Game 6 in Boston#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/UzZWA1JC2C — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 28, 2022

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra faced major backlash for continuing on with the usual starting lineup on the brink of elimination, in particular becuase Max Strus was deep in a shooting slump and Kyle Lowry appeared to be a shell of his former self while playing through a hamstring injury.

Over the last two games, Strus has shot 0-for-16 from the field and 0-for-11 from beyond the arc. As for Lowry, the six-time All-Star shot 5-of-23 in the series before Game 6, and went 0-6 in Game 5 with zero assists while committing five fouls and three turnovers.

pic.twitter.com/GOFkrG39n1 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 28, 2022

But Coach Spo stood his ground and it paid off. Strus finished Friday night with 13 points, going 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Lowry performed even better, scoring 18 points, going 4-of-9 on threes, along with 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is 3-0 in elimination games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami goes into Boston down 3-2 tonight. pic.twitter.com/YmkFlsvucg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2022

As for Butler, it’s hard to put into words just how dominant his performance was against the Celtics in Game 6, but it brought up memories of when superstar LeBron James singlehandedly kept the Heat alive while down 3-2 in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

10 years later, same result ☘️ pic.twitter.com/nQCFkLD9g0 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 28, 2022

When Lowry was asked during the postgame conference what he thought about Butler’s performance, the veteran point guard said, “It’s f****** incredible,” and then begged the NBA not to fine him.

Game 7 Brings the Eastern Conference Finals Back to Miami

It all comes down to Sunday in Miami. Game 7 will be on 5/29 at 8:30p on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7o65RpkQyE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 28, 2022

The Celtics/Heat series has been absolutely wild and unpredictable, so it’s hard to imagine how Game 7 will play out at the FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday, May 29. However, the Heat having homecourt advantage, as they entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, definitely puts a feather in their cap.

Game 7 of the Celtics vs. Heat series will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, airing live on ESPN.

