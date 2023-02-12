Heat Buyout Target Is Off the Board Amid Team’s Search for PG Depth

The NBA trade deadline has passed and the Miami Heat were unable to secure any help at the point guard position, where Kyle Lowry has disappointed. While the six-time All-Star and 2019 champ was acquired to help get the team back to Finals, it has become increasingly difficult to envision that happening while he’s being counted on to run the point.

He may be averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game as the starting floor general, but Lowry’s shooting splits are lower than they’ve been in nearly a decade. Right now, he’s shooting just 39.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep. Meanwhile, he’s posting a net rating of minus-0.7.

Lowry has also missed time due to injury. And while Gabe Vincent has performed admirably in his stead — he dropped 20 points during the team’s Saturday win over the Orlando Magic — the Heat could probably use another veteran hand.

To that end, Miami appears to have multiple buyout options for adding to its backcourt. That said, one potential signee — who’s only one year removed from averaging 17 and eight for a playoff team — looks to have just gone off the board.

Potential Heat Target Reggie Jackson Signs With Denver Nuggets After Contract Buyout

Veteran combo guard Reggie Jackson — who had played a major role for the LA Clippers dating back to his signing with the team in February of 2020 — was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for journeyman center Mason Plumlee. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Jackson and the Hornets were working on a contract buyout.

Fast-forward to now and, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Law Murray, Jackson will sign on the dotted line with the Denver Nuggets as soon as he’s free and clear of the Magic Kingdom.

As it stands, the Nuggets are in the driver’s seat in the Western Conference with a 39-18 record, but the team is in need of backcourt depth. Backup guard Bones Hyland fell out of favor with head coach Michael Malone recently and, after walking off the Nuggets bench during a January 22 game amid frustration with his role, the baller was shelved and eventually traded.

Jackson appeared in 52 games for the Clippers (38 of which were starts) before getting dealt at the deadline, averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 boards in 25.7 minutes per contest.

The Heat Should Have Several Other PG Options

As relayed by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Miami has been namechecked as a possible landing spot for veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, who was officially waived by the Orlando Magic on Sunday. In 45 games (all starts) as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Beverley averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Moreover, his gritty game and competitive fire seem tailor-made for #HeatCulture.

There’s also Russell Westbrook, who some have said will be deciding between the Heat and the Chicago Bulls in the event that he gets bought out by the Utah Jazz (who acquired him from the Lakers at the deadline). Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest in LA.

However, The Athletic’s Tony Jones has reported that there’s a nonzero chance that Westbrook remains in Salt Lake City for the rest of the campaign, and Jazz GM Justin Zanik has said that the club is “open to all sorts of possibilities” with the former NBA MVP.

Elsewhere on the buyout market, five-time All-Star John Wall could be targeted once he receives his walking papers from the Houston Rockets. Wall made 34 appearances for his previous team — the Clippers — before getting dealt, averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.