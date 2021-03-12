Miami Rapper Pays Cash for Ex-Heat Star’s $3.5M Mansion

Maybe the self-made Boss needed a new stable to house his fleet of Maybachs or perhaps he just wanted a jaw-dropping new set for his hype music videos. Either way, famed Miami rapper Rick Ross is buying the $3.5 million South Florida mansion once owned by Amar’e Stoudemire.

The former Miami heat star put his 8,675-square-foot home at 16800 Berkshire Court, in the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood, on the market back in February. The lavish house made headlines for its nine-car garage, chef’s kitchen, movie theater, pool with waterfall, along with 10-foot doorways, and custom-made furniture like 48-inch-deep sofas. Ross, known for hit bangers like “Money Bag of Money” and “Money in the Grave”, paid $3.5 million in cash for the Broward County mansion, per the South Florida Business Journal.

Rick Ross shows off his new $3.5 million Florida mansion. He still owns his 235-acre estate in Georgia as well 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/azSehZPM1u — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) March 9, 2021

Here are more details on the home, originally purchased for $3.7 million in 2011:

The home was listed by Kim Knausz of One Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer worked with Tawanda Roberts with Florida Realty of Miami, who is Ross’ sister. Situated on 2.35 acres, the home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a 9-car garage, an office, a fitness/yoga room, a movie room, an indoor bar with a pool table, a summer kitchen, and an expansive master closet with a chandelier.

Rick Ross has bought 6x All-Star (and current Nets Assistant Coach) Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida home for $3.5M — all in cash. It sits on 2.3 acres of land and includes: —6 bedrooms + 7 bathrooms

—nine-car garage

—guest house

—chef’s kitchen

—yoga room

—movie theater

—indoor bar pic.twitter.com/sS7RjSo5TA — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 9, 2021

Stoudemire’s Tumultuous Time in South Beach

Stoudemire grew up in Lake Wales and earned Florida Mr. Basketball honors in 2002. Earlier this year, he migrated north after taking a full-time job as an assistant player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

Why Amar'e Stoudemire was unhappy with his role but had the 'time of my life' with the #Heat https://t.co/QevgnDZUBr pic.twitter.com/yHh9E2yP23 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 16, 2016

Stoudemire ranks 120th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (15,994) following a brilliant 15-year career. The six-time All-Star played for the Heat, Suns, Knicks, Mavericks — plus a one-year stop in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. He averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game in the NBA.

He left on semi-bad terms with the Heat who used him sparingly off the bench during the 2015-16 campaign. Miami went with a small lineup that year and it rubbed Stoudemire the wrong way. He continued his professional career over in Israel for a few more years.

NBA Star Releases Line of Kosher Wines

The All-Star big man also made headlines for releasing a brand of kosher-for Passover Israeli wines called the Stoudemire Private Collection. Stoudemire has long been a champion for Israel after finding out that his mother may have been Hebrew in 2010. He actually left the NBA in 2016 to play professionally for Hapoel Jerusalem and won the Israeli Basketball League Cup. He officially retired from basketball in 2020.

Great to share my journey from basketball player to vintner and everything in between on the @wineaccesspod with @sommvivant and @vanessaconlin ! The episode is live now wherever you listen to podcasts- https://t.co/zfoUb8SVPm pic.twitter.com/4elSAx59ZC — Amar'e Stoudemire (@Amareisreal) March 4, 2021

According to Forward, the 6-foot-10 center is releasing two red blends and a Cabernet Sauvignon, which are produced at the Tulip Winery, in the Kfar Tikva. All the grapes are grown in Israel where he is committed to working only with Israeli winemakers.

“It’s a blessing for me and my family to be able to produce such great wines from a land like the land of Israel, so we’re constantly counting our blessings for that,” Stoudemire told reporters, via Forward. “Once I moved to Israel, it was the perfect connection to meet with the vineyards and go to the tastings and figure out the different blends for each bottle.”

