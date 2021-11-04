NBA Champion’s Son Cut From Miami Heat’s G League Roster

The Miami Heat finalized their G League roster for camp last month, signing 14 players to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. However, only 12 of those players would make the final cut.

While there was a lot of excitement after the Skyforce announced that Ron Artest III and Alonzo “Trey” Mourning, were joining training camp, as they are the respective sons of former NBA champions Metta World Peace and Alonzo Mourning, but only one made it to the G League’s official roster.

“Ron Artest III did not make cut for final 12-player Skyforce roster,” Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman tweeted, a tough blow for the 22-year-old, 6-foot-7 forward.

Last year, Artest, or “RonRon,” as his father calls him, opened up in an interview with Sports Illustrated about what it was like growing with a father who spent 17 years in the NBA.

“Right after a game he’d be ready to work out while people were still leaving and families would be waiting, we’d have a serious workout going on on the court,” Artest said with a laugh. “He’s super intense. It’s good. I like it.”

While the other player cut was not immediately revealed, All four of the Heat’s Exhibit 10 players from the preseason were included in the Skyforce’s final roster, Micah Potter, Javonte Smart, D.J. Stewart, and Dru Smith, other confirmed players include Brandon Knight, Michael Smith, and Trey Mourning.

Artest’s Father Once Got Physical With Pat Riley After Pushing Caron Butler Into the Stands





Ron Artest Throws Water Bottle at Fan (2003 Interview) In a 2003 ESPN report, Ron Artest discusses his defensive strategy as well as his penchant for run-ins and altercations. Incidents shown include "helping" Caron Butler into the stands, trash-talking coaches Keith Askins and Pat Riley, punting a ball into the stands against Toronto, body-slamming Glenn Robinson, destroying an HD camera, scuffling with Corliss Williamson… 2011-09-04T05:12:06Z

Back in 2003, when Heat president Pat Riley was coaching the team, he experienced a physical altercation with Artest’s father, who was playing the Indiana Pacers at the time.

Metta World Peace shoved Caron Butler, who’s an assistant coach for the Heat, into the stands before getting into a heat exchange courtside with Riley. During the spat, the Pacers’ star got physical with Riley.

Artest’s father was served a four-game suspension without pay for the incident, costing him about $84,000, according to SportsCasting.com.

Riley said of Metta World Peace afterward, “He’s a helluva player, but he has got to get that under control.”

SkyForce’s Roster Also Includes Miami Heat’s 2-Way Players

The Sioux Falls Skyforce’s 2021-22 roster includes both Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett, both of whom signed two-way contracts with the Miami Heat this offseason.

Under a two-way contract agreement, Martin and Garrett will be allowed on the Heat’s active roster for 50 of the season’s 82 games, while also developing with the Skyforce. Thus far this season, they’ve been included in two of the three Heat’s games, which means they can only appear in 48 more matchups before the postseason.

Last week, the Heat officially sent Garrett, an undrafted guard out of Kansas, back to the G League. During his two appearances with the Heat, both coming late in the game when Miami’s lead was beyond catchable, he missed his only shot attempt, but tallied two assists in seven minutes of total play.

“We’ll continue to use our player development program in all the different facets to how we see fit,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier this month when asked by Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang whether the plan was to send Garrett to the G League for further development. “Whatever we think makes the most sense during that particular time.”

