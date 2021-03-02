Miami Heat’s Trade for Rudy Gay Suddenly in Jeopardy, Analyst Says

Despite their Heat‘s recent hot streak, the Miami Heat have won their past 6-straight games, the franchise is still looking for insurance in the fourth spot to help propel the franchise toward another successful postseason run.

For weeks, Rudy Gay has been linked to the Heat in multiple reports as Miami searches for a big power forward to complement All-Star Bam Adebayo. On February 16, Adam Clutch tweeted, “The Heat have expressed interest in trading for Rudy Gay, per sources. There are multiple players on the Spurs that can be had for very little. Lamarcus Aldridge is also an option. Both Gay & LMA are on expiring deals. Heat have multiple contracts to help match.”

The 6-foot-8 former first-round pick is averaging 11.2 points per game this season, along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Gay, who joined the Spurs in 2017 after spending four season with the Sacramento Kings, signed a two-year $32 million deal to return to San Antonio in 2019, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Jackie Macmullan pointed out on The Bill Simmons podcast on March 1 that she’s also heard reports of Gay in talks of taking his talents to South Beach.

“I’ve heard Rudy Gay connected to them,” MacMullen said. “Rudy Gay is having a really good year for the Spurs. He’s older, 33 or 34 (Gay is 34)… size, can defend a little bit, can shoot a little bit, I keep seeing his name connected with Miami.”

However, MacMullin also pointed out that the Spurs were playing better than expected and might not be sellers come to the March 25 deadline.

“This might be the best coaching job Pop has ever done,” MacMullen said. “Because he’s got LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan over here, that want to play this way. Then he has this young cadre of guys, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker… he’s got them playing two different styles and now he’s got them melding together.”

As of March 2, the Spurs have a 17-13 record and sit in the sixth seed in the Western Conference. If San Antonio is looking to keep the momentum going, the Spurs may step back from making any immediate major roster changes.

What About Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge?

Aldridge, 35, was mentioned as a possible trade piece linked to the Heat because he’s also a power forward with an expiring contract. At 6-foot-11, he definitely fits the bill to fill the void of a big man on Miami’s roster.

However, obtaining Aldridge will be more difficult for Miami as their trade pieces are all guards, a position for which San Antonio is already flush. All of their young talent — Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker, Devin Vassell — all are guards. It’s likely another team could offer up a better deal for Aldridge.

The Heat Never Intended to Start The 2020-2021 NBA Season With Their Current Roster

On February 1, Clutch tweeted out some sobering, albeit not shocking news about the Heat’s current roster. He tweeted, “The Heat never intended to go into the season with this roster. They had multiple bigs they wanted to sign but those players took larger deals elsewhere. They’re searching the trade market for a starting caliber 4. This team will look different after the deadline.”

It would be a huge blow to miss the playoffs after making it to the NBA Finals last season, and according to Clutch’s report, they’ve been trying this whole time to add a forward in order to avoid that embarrassment.

