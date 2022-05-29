Heat & Celtics Fans Panic After Learning Referee Selection for Game 7

It all comes down to Game 7 for the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. After two devastating losses in Game 4 and Game 5, it was largely assumed Miami’s playoff run was over, but Heat star Jimmy Butler went full beast mode in Game 6 to keep their journey to the championship alive.

After such an incredibly uneven and lopsided Eastern Conference Finals series, it’s difficult to predict how Game 7 will play out on Sunday, May 29, which makes the elimination game all the more stressful for Heat and Celtics fans. However, after Spotrac.com’s Keith Smith tweeted out the referee selection for the pivotal matchup, a trio which includes Scott Foster, both fanbases filled with even more anxiety.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Celtics-Heat Game 7 officials: Scott Foster

James Capers

David Guthrie — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 29, 2022

A popular Heat fan account tweeted, “I know both fanbases are panicking after seeing Scott Foster assigned for game 7,” while WPLG sports reporter Clay Ferraro noted, “Love how fans from both teams are seeing Scott Foster and saying ‘we’re toast’ lol.”

A Celtics fan tweeted, “Idk who Scott Foster will favor tonight but he’ll end up having one side in shambles.”

Scott Foster officiating every important playoff game even though literally every fanbase hates him is nuts — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) May 27, 2022

While one false stat graphic filled Twitter with theories that Foster officiating Game 7 is a huge feather in the Celtics’ cap, the facts provide a very different story.

Celtics. Heat. Game 7. Scott Foster Masterclass tonight. pic.twitter.com/YlOteOUTvo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 29, 2022

official statement from Scott Foster on how he plans on reffing tonight: https://t.co/w37AiXQyoR pic.twitter.com/XJuOgeUyFG — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) May 29, 2022

Foster, who’s served as an NBA ref since the 1994-95 season, has a history of favoring the Heat. While Miami has a 23-12 all-time playoff record in games Foster has officiated, per Basketball Reference, Boston is 16-19 when the veteran chief crew is at the helm, including their Game 4 victory over the Heat.

NBA assigns it’s single most temperamental official to tonight’s game 7… Here we go with the Scott Foster show… pic.twitter.com/ypplwVuo1D — DIRTY BIRD (@dirtyyybird) May 29, 2022

Scott Foster officiating Game 7 guarantees there will be maximum chaos and everyone watching will be pissed. Wouldn’t have it any other way. — Colb (@___Colb___) May 29, 2022

The 55-year-old has earned him the nickname, “The Extender” since teams on the brink of elimination tend to win games he officiates. SportingNews.com’s Gilbert McGregor reported Foster has a career record of 20-5 with the underdog coming out victories in win-or-go-home matchups, but the controversial stat will have no bearing in a Game 7.

The Heat’s Homecourt Advantage Vs. Celtics’ Game 7 Record

While the Celtics enter Game 7 as 2.5-point favorites to beat the Heat on the road at the FTX Arena on Sunday, May 29, have the series return to Miami should benefit the home team.

Miami holds a 6-2 record at home in Game 7s, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. However, the Celtics have an incredible 25-9 all-time record when it comes to winning Game 7s, per ESPN.

While the bulk of NBA analysts believes the Celtics’ path to the NBA Finals is already written, only two of nine reporters from The Athletic predict the Heat will win, Miami is fueled by the disrespect.

We worked all season to have this moment in our house… time to protect it. ECF Game 7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KpUQKfK8QX — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 29, 2022

“Everybody counted us out,” heat center Bam Adebayo said after Game 6. “Everybody thought the series was already over. I mean, that’s all the motivation we needed.”

Game 7 of the Celtics vs. Heat series will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, airing live on ESPN.

P.J. Tucker Says the Heat are ‘Locked In’ to ‘Get It Done’

The Heat are just one win away from the punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, but with nearly every player exhausted and numerous starters playing through nagging injuries, forward P.J. Tucker knows winning on Sunday night will not be easy.

While a portion of the Heat’s roster has never played in such a high-stake game, the 36-year-old veteran, who won a championship title with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, gave his novice teammates sound sound advice before heading into Game 7.

“Block out the noise as much as possible and get ready to play a regular game like you’ve been playing,” Tucker said, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. “It’s going to be tough. But I think we’re built for it. I think our guys are built to be locked in, get it done.”

READ NEXT: 2 Heat Veterans in Hot Water Amid $25,000 ‘Bench Decorum’ Fine