Heat Insider Drops Truth Bomb on NBA Champ as ‘Potential Fit’

After losing PJ Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers and failing to replace him with anyone of note over the summer, the Miami Heat have nonetheless found a functional mix in the frontcourt and in the pivot. Caleb Martin is having a career year as the de facto starting four-man while two-way rookie Orlando Robinson looks to be solidifying a spot as Bam Adebayo’s backup.

With the playoff race heating up and Miami running short on time to make a significant upward move in the Eastern Conference standings, though, one can’t help but wonder if the team would benefit from the presence of an experienced big man to help shoulder the load on both ends.

One player who may make sense in such a role is Serge Ibaka of the Milwaukee Bucks, a multi-time All-Defensive Team pick with championship experience as a member of the 2019 Toronto Raptors (who were, of course, led to the chip by Kyle Lowry).

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Ibaka and the Bucks have agreed that the latter will attempt to find a trade for the 14-year pro, who hasn’t played since November 21. However, one Heat insider is pushing back on Ibaka as a target ahead of the NBA‘s February 9 trade deadline.

Ira Winderman: Serge Ibaka May Not Be the Best Option at the Deadline

Play

Serge Ibaka Responds To The Disrespect From Kendrick Perkins NBA vet Kendrick Perkins went after former teammate Serge Ibaka on ESPN, playing into anti-Black stereotype during the rant. Rick Strom breaks it down. Give us your thoughts in the comments below! Rick Strom TIKTOK: tiktok.com/@rickstrom TWITTER: twitter.com/rickstrom INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/rickystrom FACEBOOK: facebook.com/StromRick Follow TYT Sports on Facebook! facebook.com/TYTsports TYT Sports – one of the most… 2022-12-28T22:30:02Z

In his latest Ask Ira column, the South Florida Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman fielded a question about Ibaka possibly being a trade option for the Heat. And while the longtime team insider is a fan of the Ibaka that tangled with the Big 3-era crew, he’s clearly not sold on a potential partnership today.

“Serge Ibaka of a decade ago? Perhaps. But there obviously is a reason he has not been playing, or hasn’t been given an opportunity to play,” Winderman wrote.

Ibaka has made just 16 appearances for Milwaukee in 2022-23 (and largely in short bursts of court time). As a result, he’s averaging career lows in points (4.1), rebounds (2.8) and blocks (0.4). Still, he’s not long removed from being an important team defender and floor-spacer for a title hopeful in the LA Clippers. Moreover, Heat president Pat Riley has weighed the merits of an Ibaka move in the past.

“The Heat over the years have looked into the possibilities of adding Serge Ibaka, and if he still can show range with his jumper, he could be a potential fit,” Winderman added.

Regardless, Winderman doesn’t envision the Heat parting with players/assets to take a flier on the 33-year-old.

Ibaka Not a Strong Buyout Candidate, Either?

If anything, Winderman believes the time to think about an Ibaka move would come after the league’s deal-making period has ended. Specifically, on the buyout market, “and then perhaps waiting until closer to the March 1 deadline for playoff eligibility.”

Even then, the move isn’t exactly a home run, and the Heat may already have an obvious move to make with their available roster spot.

Wrote Winderman: “The Heat have to keep themselves in the heat of the playoff race in order to make themselves attractive to buyout targets willing to play for the minimum. Of course, if the Heat only have one minimum salary left to offer, would that be better utilized on converting Orlando Robinson’s two-way deal…?”

For the record, Robinson’s net rating of 2.9 is currently the No. 2 mark teamwide for the net negative Heat.