Spoelstra Calls Out Heat Fans, Issues Daunting Challenge

The Miami Heat’s January 12 win over the Milwaukee Bucks bumped their record to 23-20 on the season. Miami still sits at eighth in the Eastern Conference, but is just a half game behind the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, who are both tied for sixth place. After the 108-102 Heat win, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra issued a tough challenge to the team’s fans.

“One of these days we’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida,” he said. “Let’s do that. Make that happen.”

Play

Erik Spoelstra Postgame Interview – Heat vs Bucks | 2022-23 NBA Season Miami Heat Postgame Interview with Erik Spoelstra. Erik Spoelstra speaks with the media following their win over the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 (2022-23 NBA Season). Bam Adebayo & Gabe Vincent Postgame: youtu.be/nUDlPpTtraA Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ #ErikSpoelstra #MiamiHeat #Heat 2023-01-13T03:32:21Z

Spoelstra tasked the fanbase with the gargantuan goal after he heard that the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors were scheduled to break the NBA attendance record. A total of 63,592 tickets were sold to the game at the Alamodome on January 13. That is over 1,000 more than the previous attendance record of 62,046. The original record was set at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998, when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat head coach quickly began workshopping a plan to break the record. He suggested that loanDepot Park, which is the home of the Miami Marlins, be the host for an outdoor NBA game in the city.

“Get the roof, open it up, let’s do it, 100,000,” Spoelstra said. “That’s my call.”

Erik Spoelstra Doesn’t Think Heat Need Upgrade at Trade Deadline

Spoelstra had a big challenge for the Miami Heat fanbase, but not for the franchise’s front office. During the January 10 TNT broadcast of the Heat’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the crew discussed the head coach’s feelings on a potential upgrade.

“We talked to Spo before the game about whether or not the Heat needed to add somebody, add another piece,” TNT broadcaster Stan Van Gundy said during Miami’s game against the Thunder. “And he really doesn’t think so — they just need to get whole.”

Spoelstra made a great point when discussing the potential of swinging a deadline deal. Miami has been riddled with injuries all season, and really has yet to get the chance roll with their full squad. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, and Gabe Vincent have all been sidelined for at least 10 games so far.

Heat Urged to Make Trade for John Collins

If the Miami Heat were to make a move, they may benefit most from poaching forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks. That is, if you ask Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz. In a January 11 article, Swartz pinpointed one player each NBA team should target ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. When talking about the Heat, he suggested Collins.

“Collins is an ideal fit if the Atlanta Hawks would agree to help the Heat. He could solidify the position for years to come and make sure Jimmy Butler doesn’t have to defend fours in the playoffs,” he wrote.

Another point that Swartz wrote about was that Collins could better Miami’s ability to stretch the floor. Traditionally, that’d be true. The 25-year-old is a career 35.8% 3-point shooter. However, he’s taken a step back this season and is shooting just 23.1% from beyond the arc. The $125 million man has also seen a decrease in points per game. He’s averaging 13.3 this season, compared to 16.2 in 2021-22.

With all things considered, it wouldn’t be easy for Miami to land Collins, but this could be a time for them to buy low on the athletic four.