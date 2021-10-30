Heat Coach & Family Show off Marvel-Inspired Halloween Duds

The Miami Heat may be in Memphis on Saturday for a road tilt against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, but they should be home in time for Halloween Night. It’s a good thing, too, because Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his family are clearly ready for some trick-or-treating.

Or, maybe they’re just moonlighting as your friendly, neighborhood crime fighters.

Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, took to Instagram on gameday to post pictures of herself, Coach Spo and the rest of the clan in their Halloween gear. And if you’re a fan of all things Marvel, the update probably triggered your Spidey sense in a big, bad way.

For his part, the Heat’s sideline maestro donned the black-and-red garb of Miles Morales (the Earth-1610 iteration of Spider-Man). Not to be outdone, son Dante also rocked a Miles costume in the pictures. Meanwhile, Nikki showed out as Spider-Gwen and Dante’s brother, Shago, wore a classic, Peter Parker Spidey suit.

It was a pitch-perfect Into the Spider-Verse ensemble. The only outlier was the Spoelstra’s dog, Rosie, who was dressed up as The Incredible Hulk.

Fans Approve of Miami’s Resident Web-Slingers

There was a litany of comments on the Spoelstra family’s Halloween get-ups, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. For her part, model/influencer Katya Elise Henry — the girlfriend of Heat guard Tyler Herro and an IG maven — was all about the superhero look.

“So cuuuuute!!!! ahhhhh!!!” exclaimed Henry.

Meanwhile, Natasha Sen-Fizdale — the wife of Los Angeles Lakers assistant David Fizdale — was quick to call out Coach Spo for sporting dad clothes over the top of his costume. “I love how adult spider man is wearing shorts and a jacket,” she wrote.

“LOVE when the parents look as excited as the kiddos,” responded another fan of the Spider-fam’s costumes.

“Omg! I love it,” a fourth comment read. “You guys look fantastic! Got to say though, Rosie wins it with that fabulous overbite. My shihtzu has one too.”

Heat Honor Bam Adebayo for Gold-Medal Effort

Heat star Bam Adebayo was a busy man over the summer. Mere days after Miami was eliminated from postseason play by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, the former All-Star was reporting to camp for USA Basketball.

The shrinking of his summer break was worth it in the end, though — Adebayo and the Americans went on to capture Olympic gold at the Games in Tokyo in August.

During halftime of the Heat’s Friday night bout with the Charlotte Hornets, the team honored Adebayo’s accomplishment with a banner at FTX Arena. That banner joins those acknowledging Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James for their Olympic exploits.

A well deserved honor. @Bam1of1 you made us proud! pic.twitter.com/TPHVaTPC2a — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 30, 2021

Over six games in Tokyo, Adebayo averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest. Team USA defeated Rudy Gobert and France in the gold-medal final.

