Former Heat Coach Fires Criticism in Viral Tweet

Injuries have plagued the Miami Heat throughout the first half of the NBA season. Many have attributed the team’s lackluster start to their poor luck in that category. In a recent Twitter rant, former Heat Head Coach Stan Van Gundy sounded off on what he believes is a league-wide injury issue.

“90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs,” Van Gundy ranted. “Teams now have huge medical & “performance” staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working!”

The Atheltic’s John Hollinger responded to the former coach arguing that the changes to the game as a whole have resulted in more missed games.

Van Gundy replied and cited the players’ value system as reason for missed games.

“Sorry. Not buying it John. Game is definitely faster, but less physical. What has really changed is the value system,” he argued. “If these “performance” and medical staffs are so necessary guys shouldn’t be missing this many games.”

According to Spotrac, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, and Gabe Vincent have been sidelined for at least 10 games with various ailments. As a whole, the Heat have had the second-most missed games due to injury with 190, only trailing the Orlando Magic who have 211 total.

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin Return to Heat Lineup

The January 16 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was certainly a frustrating one for the Heat. However, that doesn’t mean that there weren’t any positive storylines to come out of the day. The matchup marked the return of two Miami starters, Herro and Caleb Martin, who had missed some time due to respective injuries.

Herro had been sidelined with an Achilles injury (and also to welcome his second child to the world). In his return, he scored 15 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists. The 22-year-old’s return wasn’t quite perfect. He shot 1-8 from deep, missing his first 7 attempts from distance.

“Tyler was trying to get in a rhythm in the first half. He finally got in a better rhythm in the second half,” Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said.

As for Martin, he was able to slide back into his starting role quite nicely. He scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds on 3-5 shooting.

“The most important thing is that they’re back and able to play those minutes,” Spoelstra praised. “Caleb’s energy in the second half was terrific, outstanding.

Spoelstra Slams Heat’s First Half Effort

Aside from discussing the returns of Herro and Martin, Spoelstra didn’t have too many positive things to say about his team’s performance against the Hawks.

During his post-game availability, he slammed his squad’s effort in the first half.

“You could see it. You could feel it. It’s not rocket science,” Spoelstra said. “We brought a less-than-best effort and focus in the first half and they’re an explosive offensive team. They got in a great groove. By the time we finally committed to the effort and toughness defensively, it was probably five minutes left in the half, six minutes left in the half.”

Erik Spoelstra on Challenges Faced vs Hawks (Postgame Interview)

It was a half where they allowed the Hawks to hang 70 points on them and shoot 66.7% from both the field and from deep.

“Sometimes these lessons can be costly in terms of how committed you have to be to your identity. Our defense is paramount to us,” he added. “That’s how we win basketball games.”