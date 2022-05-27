Heat Fans Can’t Believe Erik Spoelstra’s Starting Lineup for Game 6

The Miami Heat (2-3) are in do-or-die territory entering Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday, May 27. With starting point guard Kyle Lowry playing like a shell of his former self, and Max Strus in a deep shooting slump, Heat fans figured head coach Erik Spoelstra would shake things up.

Over the last two games, Strus has shot 0-for-16 from the field, and 0-for-11 from beyond the arc. As for Lowry, who’s playing through a hamstring injury, he’s shot 5-of-23 thought the Celtics series thus far, going 0-6 in Game 5, with zero assists, while committing five fouls and three turnovers.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Despite these stats, and Lowry limping off the team bus yesterday, Spoelstra made it clear on Friday morning that would be no changes to the starting lineup for Game 6.

Spoelstra says Heat will stay with same starting lineup. So no changes with Lowry or Strus. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 27, 2022

The Heat’s starting five against the Celtics will be business as usual: Lowry, Strus, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and P.J. Tucker.

“These are tough decisions. We’re going with that lineup,” Spoelstra said, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman. “It’s been a really successful lineup.”

Max Strus said he has endured similar shooting slumps before. He said he has gotten out of them by “making shots.” In other words, the time for talk is over. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 27, 2022

“This is a fast-moving series,” Spoelstra continued. “And that happens with two competitive teams: Who can get to who? Who can get to their strengths more often? Who can take the other team out of their strengths?

“It’s a fine line between doing those things and making adjustments. But that’s part of the deal.”

Many Heat Fans Gave Up Hope Around After Learning There Would Be No Lineup Changes

Kyle Lowry in Game 5: 0 PTS

0 AST

0-6 FG

0-5 3-PT FG 25 minutes of conditioning. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0dtdTDxUdw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 26, 2022

While Heat fans want nothing more than a Miami comeback in Game 6, learning Coach Spo was keeping Lowry and Strus in the starting lineup took the wind out of their sails. While Sturs could possibly jump out of his offensive slump, Lowry is clearly not at full health, and his inability to facilitate plays is hurting the entire team.

Starting Lowry seems even more perplexing since his backup, Gabe Vincent, who successfully filled in for the six-time All-Star earlier in the playoffs, completely outplayed him in Game 5. In 23 minutes of play, Vincent put up 15 points, with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus last 2 games: 81 Minutes

7 Points

5 Assists

1-28 from the field (3.5 FG%)

1-19 from 3 (5.3 3P%) Doing a whole lot of nothing. pic.twitter.com/JlqbYotcum — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) May 26, 2022

“We are so f*****. Gabe should obviously be starting,” one woman tweeted, while another person commented, “Gabe has been excellent all playoffs, Lowry has been abysmal. I don’t get this at all.”

“Great coach but stubborn as f***,” a Heat fan tweeted. “I’m no coach so my words mean nothing but like common sense dictates that something gotta change with that starting five and it being potentially the last game… why not switch it up???”

“Damn this might be over,” another Heat fan concluded, while another claimed, “Im Not watching the game now.”

NBA Analysts Respectfully Suggest the Heat Bench Lowry for Game 6

Is it time to shut Kyle Lowry down? pic.twitter.com/mBX4J0upIl — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 26, 2022

Despite the fact that Lowry’s one of the best point guards in the NBA, was crucial in the Heat entering the postseason as the No. 1 seed, and has a wealth of playoff experience, it’s clear his hamstring is affecting his ability to deliver on the court.

While the Heat signed Lowry to a three-year, $85 million contract this offseason, particularly to lead the Heat in the playoffs, the 36-year-old veteran can’t do that with a nagging injury.

Tonight was the first game in Kyle Lowry's NBA career that he did not record a point or an assist in while playing more than 15 minutes. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 26, 2022

The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon urged the Heat to bench Lowry for Game 6, noting the difficulty of such a move:

Sitting him in the most important game of the season is not a decision to be made lightly, and the star in Lowry, the fighter, the champion and the ego that comes along with all of those things, would object (vehemently) to the idea. But playing with a hamstring injury is such an exposing, degrading experience. Lowry, like those who have tried before him, is moving much slower than he is used to, is tentative to make cuts, zoom around screens, push in transition and scramble on defense… It’s a suffocating feeling to know how he appears on the court, and the numbers next to his name on the stat sheet, are not the real him. They’re the hamstring talking.

Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes agrees with Vardon. Haynes wrote on Thursday, “Vincent has proven to be the better option at this point, but Lowry possesses a wealth of postseason experience that is almost certainly factoring into the equation.”

“The veteran has earned his respect throughout his prolific career, but it might be time for Spoelstra to make him earn his minutes for this postseason,” Haynes concluded.

READ NEXT: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Heat After Game 5 Blowout