WATCH: Terry Rozier Gives First Thoughts on Heat Trade [VIDEO]

The Miami Heat made a midseason splash when they acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets on January 23. Rozier won’t make his debut for the Heat until January 25 against his former team, the Boston Celtics. However, hours after the trade was official, the Heat’s X account tweeted a video of Rozier’s arrival in Miami.

When asked about his feelings on the trade, Rozier gave his candid thoughts.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Rozier said. “It ain’t all the way hit me, but this is home for me. I feel good. I’m ready to get started…I’m glad to be a part of Heat culture. Let’s get it. Y’all going to see what all the hype about, so let’s get to it.”

In 30 games with the Hornets, Rozier is averaging 23.6 points while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.8% from three during the 2023-24 season. Rozier will have more scoring talent around him in Miami with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo, among others. However, his abilities as a three-point shooter could add another dimension

Terry Rozier’s Old Heat Tweets Resurface

After the Heat completed the Terry Rozier trade, some of Rozier’s tweets from his younger days resurfaced, showing that he was a Heat fan. Two tweets showed that Rozier was a Heat fan back when they had LeBron James and Dwyane Wade playing together during the 2010-11 season.

Lets go heat!!! — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 12, 2010

Lets get this money heat… — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 1, 2011

More specifically, Rozier was a fan of Heat legend Dwyane Wade, whom he looked forward to meeting, as he indicated in a 2013 tweet.

The day I meet D.Wade 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) May 22, 2013

During Wade’s farewell tour in 2019, Rozier talked about how much he looked up to Wade growing up.

“I think it’s just unique given how much I follow him, how much inspiration he’s given to me on the basketball side,” Rozier told Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. “He changed the game for me. Then I get to witness this one last dance, and today, the last game against the Celtics.”

Rozier explained how he would model his game after Wade, which wasn’t the norm where he grew up.

“Just how fast he was, you know, calling him “Young Flash,’ and how competitive he was,” Rozier said. “Just the things he was doing was just like, you couldn’t ignore it. And me being from Ohio, everybody loved LeBron. I was just a true D-Wade fan because I compare myself more to him than anybody else.”

After Wade’s final game against the Celtics, he and Rozier swapped jerseys.

Terry Rozier and Dwyane Wade swap jerseys 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9HoWFSPLw1 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 11, 2019

Hornets Won’t Waive Kyle Lowry: Report

After ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Terry Rozier trade, he added that Kyle Lowry may stick around with the Hornets.

“The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the February 8 deadline, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported via his X account on January 23.

The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the February 8 deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

A lot could change between now and when the buyout season begins. Charlotte is 10-31, and they are all but out of the playoff race. On paper, they don’t have much use for Lowry, who is 37 years old. One way or the other, it sounds like he won’t be in Charlotte for very long.