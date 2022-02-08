NBA Rumors: Heat Finally Land Spurs Forward After Buyout

The Miami Heat do not have the cap space nor the draft capital to be major players at the trade deadline this season, but the franchise can look to obtain insurance through the buyout market, and will likely keep a strong eye on San Antonio Spurs’ Thaddeus Young.

If the veteran forward isn’t traded by February 10, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Young will ask for a buyout, which would instantly make him a prime target for the Heat.

“San Antonio remains hopeful to find a trade partner interested in paying draft capital for Thaddeus Young,” Fischer reported. “Minnesota has so far engaged the Spurs in Young conversations with Taurean Prince as a centerpiece, sources said. League personnel believe Prince would prefer a buyout if he is traded from Minnesota, just as Young is expected to reach a buyout agreement if he’s not moved.”

Trade rumors concerning 33-year-old forward and Miami started last season, but once again resurfaced in October 2021, after Young was sent to the Spurs via the trade that brought DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls.

After a stellar year in Chicago, the former 2007 first-round pick averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season, Young hasn’t been utilized all the much in San Antonio. Thus far this season, in 26 game appearances, Young is putting up career-low numbers, averaging 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

The Heat Could Utlizie Young as a ‘Short-Term Rental’

If Young is granted a buyout, he’ll be more likely to accept a pay cut if he’s offered an opportunity to sign with a real contender. As it stands, the Heat have an open roster spot, and as of February 8, sit firmly in first place atop the Eastern Conference.

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman discussed the possibility of the Heat obtaining Young following a buyout on Tuesday, noting he’d be a perfect “short-term rental.”

“Thaddeus Young would appear a natural fit in terms of a short-term rental, similar to what the Heat did with Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica last year,” Winderman wrote. “The Spurs appear to have little need for Thaddeus, and well might seek to do right by the 33-year-old veteran. Remember, as long as a player is waived by March 1, he is eligible to sign with another team’s playoff roster.”

Adding Young Became Is Pertinent Since Heat Forward Markieff Morris’ Return Remains Questionable

Back in October, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested Miami offer San Antonio P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, and a 2022 second-round pick. However, it was borderline ridiculous to think that Miami would trade two of their biggest offseason additions so soon after signing them, especially for a 33-year-old veteran.

However, Morris only appeared in 10 games with the Heat before receiving a blindside hit from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on November 8 and hasn’t played since. While Morris has been seen participating in shootarounds with the team, Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson recently reported there’s a strong chance he never suits up again this season.

Jackson wrote, “The Heat’s specific medical concern with Morris isn’t clear, but the sources said it was significant enough to make the Heat uneasy about clearing him to play, at least to this point, and significant enough to leave the team concerned about liability issues.”

Young, a 6-foot-8, 285-pound forward, could be the ideal fill-in.

