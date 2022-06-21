Heat Could Jump Into Three-Way Deal, Clear Space for Superstar: Exec

Although the Miami Heat‘s 2021-22 season ended a few weeks earlier than they had hoped, there’s no doubting that the team remains a force to be reckoned with. If not for injuries to Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, there’s no telling what might have happened in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond

Nevertheless, the odds that team president Pat Riley pats himself on the back for a job almost done and decides to run it back next season land somewhere between slim and none.

Unfortunately, Miami’s road to actually landing another difference-maker to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is somewhat murky due to the team’s roster construction and cap concerns. As it stands, free agency is essentially off the table; Riley would have to circumvent some potholes and pull off a trade.

However, one league executive believes that the club could clear enough space to make a run at a backcourt superstar by helping the Lakers facilitate Russell Westbrook’s exit.

Westbrook-to-OKC Opens the Door

The exec — who works for a Western Conference team — recently told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that OKC is the ideal landing spot for Westbrook, who failed to make an impact in La La Land this past season.

“The most likely scenario is still Russ ending up back in Oklahoma City, they can absorb him into cap space, give him a year where he can get back to being himself and grab a couple of picks in the process,” the exec said.

“It might not be the best thing as far as development goes, but it would be good for the fan base and they’d come away with some assets for it. It’s the dream scenario for Russ and for the Lakers, really, too, if they get another team to go along with it and come away with a player or two who actually fits.”

Enter the Heat, whom the exec believes could come in with pieces that would actually help the Lakers compete in 2022-23. In turn, Riley would clear the way for the club to lure another big fish.

“So you would get a three-team thing going, with Russ in Oklahoma City and a team like Miami if they really want to create space for Kyrie Irving or [Bradley] Beal, they can send Lowry and [Duncan] Robinson to the Lakers. And they’d have to chip in picks to make it worthwhile for the Thunder.”

Both Stars Could Be Available

Bradley Beal has been linked to the Heat as a potential target more than once over the years. Now, though, the three-time All-Star is in a unique spot where he has the power to end his time in DC outright, opt in with the Wizards for another year, look to extend his contract or try to swing a trade.

The baller says he has already made a decision on which path he’ll take, but we’ll all have to wait until the appropriate time for him to reveal it. If he does leave, though, the Heat would definitely be a good situation for him.

In 40 games last seasom Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Irving, meanwhile, is at an impasse with the Nets on his future with the franchise, per The Athletic‘s Shams Charania. Like Beal, LeBron’s former Cavs co-star has the ability to opt in for another season with his current team or enter the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Shams namechecked the the Lakers, Knicks and Clippers as likely suitors, should he become available, but it’s not hard to envision the Heat coveting his skill set as an elite scorer and backcourt creator, as well.

Kyrie averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 29 appearances last season.

