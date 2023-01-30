Heat Insisted to Strike Title-Chasing Trade That Would Unload Duncan Robinson

With the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline just over a week away, the Miami Heat still have yet to make any sort of move to improve the roster. Miami’s roster is very similar to the one that got them just one game from the NBA Finals last season, but the results have not been so similar.

The Heat have been able to string together some good basketball lately, after stumbling out of the gate. But, sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 28-23 isn’t where they saw themselves ending up before the season. Plus, they still aren’t as consistent as they’d like to be. Miami dropped what should’ve been an easy win against the Charlotte Hornets on January 29, and missed a chance to separate themselves from the Play-In Tournament.

If Miami wants to give themselves a real shot to compete with the best of the East, they’re going to have to make a deal that nets them more depth.

In a January 30 article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley highlighted one player that each NBA team should look to trade before the deadline. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Miami was tasked with moving Duncan Robinson and his big salary.

“What value is Duncan Robinson providing?” Buckley asked. “He’s not simply having a brutal season for a $16.9 million player. This is a bad year by any measure. The shooting specialist is converting just 36.8 percent of his field goals and 33.1 percent of his threes. His minus-4.8 box plus/minus ranks 301st among the 304 players who have logged 500-plus minutes this season.

Buckley seemed to believe that there is hope that the Heat could add important pieces while moving the Maine native.

“The Heat, who need more scoring in the half court and more size up front, should be aiming high this trade season. Turning the overpaid Robinson and a sweetener or two into someone who can see significant floor time in the playoffs would be a massive win.”

Tyler Herro Calls Out Effort Of Heat Teammates After Hornets Loss

The aforementioned loss to the Hornets was a brutal one for the Heat. They led by as many as 13 points in the second half, and failed to capitalize and secure the win. With Miami trying to push for the best possible playoff position, a loss to a team like Charlotte, that is tanking for a chance at Victor Wembanyama, is unacceptable.

Tyler Herro echoed that belief after the loss. He discussed how his team’s low effort allowed the Hornets to steal the win.

“Being up 13, you know, we gotta find that killer instinct, where we can put our foot on the pedal and get that lead from 13 to 20, and then keep the lead,” Herro said via Bally Sports Sun: Heat. “We gave up the lead I think by turnovers, not getting back in transition, and just then not applying enough force on the defensive end, and they were getting whatever they wanted. That really started in the first half. They got whatever they wanted, easy buckets. Then because of some confidence and some rhythm they were able to hit the tough ones in the second half. It’s on us as a team, we just gotta be better with the focus and the energy that we play with.”

"We gave up the lead by (turning the ball over), not getting back in transition, and not applying enough force on the defensive end…" Tyler Herro meets with the media following the loss to the Hornets.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/PCQrAIC3oG — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 29, 2023

Kyle Lowry Wants To Stay With Heat Past Trade Deadline

Herro’s backcourt-mate Kyle Lowry, spoke to the press over the weekend as well. On January 28, Lowry discussed his future in Miami with the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“I have a very nice contract that can be moved,” he said. “But.. I want to stay. I enjoy this place.”

The 36-year-old hasn’t been performing at the level that Heat had hoped he would when they brought him in before last season. He’s appeared in 41 of Miami’s 51 games this season, playing 33.8 minutes each time. Lowry averages 12.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 40.3% shooting from the field and 33.6% from deep.

It’s no surprise that he’s been looped into so many rumors because of his underwhelming play.