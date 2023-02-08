Heat Could Be Eyeing ‘Top-20’ Two-Way Player

There’s little doubt Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby would make an excellent addition to the Miami Heat’s roster, and according to the Miami-based Five Reasons Sports, some bigs within the organization may be eyeing the budding young star.

“There are some inside the Heat organization who think he is a top-20 2-way player already,” Five Reasons Sports tweeted on February 7. “Nothing imminent that we can report. But something to watch.”

Anunoby is just 25 years old and is currently tied with Miami’s Jimmy Butler for the league lead in steals (2.1 per game). The Heat just dealt backup center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs. Could they have a bigger move up their sleeve before the February 9 trade deadline?

Anunoby Has Denied Reports He’s Unhappy With Raptors

A first-round pick for Toronto in 2017 (23rd overall), Anunoby is in the midst of another solid season. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.8 minutes per game, (stats via Basketball Reference) and his defense has never looked better.

Despite his performance on the court, trade rumors have been swirling around the Raptors forward for months.

“I talked to an insider inside the NBA yesterday on the phone,” analyst Bob McCown said on his podcast in January. “He tells me that Anunoby wants out of Toronto. Anunoby wants out. He wants to be traded. I don’t know if they’re trying to do something. He’s a name that’s been out there for quite some time.”

While Anunoby spoke to Michael Grange of Sportsnet and denied rumors he’s unhappy, but Grange noted that the emergence of Precious Achiuwa in Toronto could make parting with Anunoby a bit more palatable. “The presence of Achiuwa — if his development curve continues — means Toronto could at least entertain the possibility of using Anunoby’s value to address other needs,” Grange wrote.

What Might a Trade for Anunoby Look Like?

Multiple teams have been reported to be interested in trading for the 25-year-old forward, including the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. The London-born Anunoby is set to be a free agent in the summer of 2024, and there’s little doubt he’ll cash in big time, so interested teams should be prepared to shell out major ducats for him in the future.

The Heat would also have to part with a few promising young players of their own if they wanted to go after Anunoby. “Multiple league insiders told The Times-Picayune that the Raptors’ preference is to get back young players in any deal for Anunoby as opposed to picks,” Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported on February 4.

Forward Max Strus would likely be part of any trade package for Anunoby. The Miami Herald listed Strus as a player Miami was taking calls on leading up to the deadline. Kyle Lowry is another player rumored to be on the block, but if Toronto wants young players in return, he’s not an option. Forward Duncan Robinson is another likely trade piece in this scenario, but Miami would need more than Strus and Robinson in exchange for Anunoby.

It’s a bit of a long shot, but if the Heat are indeed interested, as Five Reasons Sports tweeted, it’s worth monitoring in the coming days.