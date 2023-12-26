Miami Heat Trade Pitch Adds 2 New Starters for Kyle Lowry, Picks

We are past Christmas, even if just barely. That means Miami Heat trade rumors season is most definitely upon us, and for Heat team president Pat Riley, the NBA trade deadline a mere six weeks away. And though there is much to like about this Heat team as currently constructed, there still is a sense that they’re one piece away from truly being a force that could come home with an NBA championship. That piece, many around the league feel, is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

That’s the thinking behind Bleacher Report’s recent trade proposal between the Bulls and Heat, one that would give the Heat DeRozan’s veteran presence at the 4 and give Miami a formidable starting five: Bam Adebayo, DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and another current Bull, Alex Caruso. Not the youngest bunch, but a mighty tough one.

Here’s the pitch from Bleacher Report, digest at your leisure:

DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jović, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick swap

A Ripe Old Starting 5 With DeMar DeRozan

There are some downsides to such Miami Heat trade rumors, no doubt. This would be an old group, with DeRozan now 34 years old and Butler also at 34 years old. It is not a team that is heavy on point-guard play, either. Caruso is a more natural combo guard, like Herro, and the Heat would basically be counting on the overall playmaking ability of the group—everyone in that lineup would be capable of averaging 5-plus assists per game—to account for the lack of a pure point man.

Here’s how B/R is advocating for the deal:

“While the Bulls seem ready to move (Zach) LaVine, things are far less certain with their other veterans. There is actually interest between the franchise and DeMar DeRozan in a new contract, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, though those talks are stalled. Chicago is, however, listening to offers on DeRozan.

“This still feels likely to end up with a trade, as rebuilding seems best for the Bulls. … The Heat haven’t reeled in a whale in a while, and they could feel urgency to act with Jimmy Butler now on the wrong side of his 34th birthday. This swap would cost some of their top trade assets, but it could be worth it to gain DeRozan’s inside-the-arc offensive prowess and Caruso’s tenacious point-of-attack defense. This could be the trade that puts the Heat, who are 14th in both offensive and defensive efficiency, on the championship track.”

Miami Heat Trade Rumors Tempered by Finances

In addition to age, there would be issues with 3-point shooting prowess. Both Butler and DeMar DeRozan are wings who prefer to do their damage from two-point range, though each has been pretty good (35.5% for DeRozan, 37.7% for Butler) from the arc on limited attempts this season.

Perhaps Caruso, who is red-hot from the arc this season at 46.4%, averaging a career-high 3.4 per game, could make up for that.

The other issue is financial. Miami is being very careful with its finances going forward. They’re paying the luxury tax this year, but do not want to hamstring themselves with future salaries as new, restrictive CBA rules come into play after this year. With Caruso under contract at $9.9 million for next year (not all guaranteed) and with DeRozan up for a new deal, the Heat might have to pay more than they’d like to the duo.

Still, an executive told Heavy Sports that DeRozan in Miami is the best fit.

“Of all the players out there people are floating for the Heat, they’re not close to doing anything now, but DeMar DeRozan would be the one that has legs,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “He is as close to what they’re looking for as they’re going to find.”