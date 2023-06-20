Western Conference Foe ‘Preparing Compelling Package’ for Heat Center: Report

As the NBA Draft approaches and trade rumors continue to swirl, the Miami Heat have been labeled more as buyers than sellers so far. Miami’s desire to bring in a star-level player hasn’t been much of a secret up to this point.

However, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that the Portland Trail Blazers are preparing a big time offer for Heat center Bam Adebayo.

“Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with [Damian] Lillard,” Fischer wrote. “According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo.”

Again, Miami’s mindset has been to build off of the NBA Finals run they just put together, rather than to offload talent in favor of building for the future. Fischer explained that in order for Portland to pry Adebayo away from the Heat, it’s going to take quite a bit in return.

“Adebayo is a team favorite and a key hub of the Heat’s offense,” he added. “Miami brass seems very unlikely to consider any Portland overture that doesn’t include standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to a package of the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons that the Blazers, sources said, have made available in discussions with other teams.”

The 25-year-old big man has spent his entire six-year NBA career in South Beach, being named to four All-Defensive teams in the process. He’s been a part of three runs to the Eastern Conference Finals, two of which resulted in an NBA Finals berth. It’s difficult to imagine that the Heat will look to move on from the two-time All-Star, especially considering that he’s under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Heat More Interested in Trade for Blazers’ Damian Lillard

Though the Blazers are looking to pick Adebayo right off of Miami’s roster, the Heat are more interested in landing Portland’s star guard Lillard to pair with the big man and Jimmy Butler.

After news broke of the trade sending Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Heat — while rumored to be a top destination for Beal — were more focused on Lillard.

“Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes reported in a tweet.

Kyle Lowry Likely to Included in Any Heat-Blazers Trade for Lillard

Veteran Miami guard Kyle Lowry would likely have to be involved in type of deal that the team makes this summer for Lillard. Lowry is set to make just under $30 million next season, making him a prime asset that can be used to match salary.

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently alluded to the same thing, explaining that the Toronto Raptors great would be essential to any blockbuster deal.

“His play during the postseason helped resuscitate his trade value. But as old as he is, and considering his inability to stay healthy (he missed five weeks with a sore left knee just before the playoffs), that resuscitation is limited. With Lowry slated to earn $29.6 million next season, he would almost have to be part of any major Miami trade—it would be difficult to bring in, say, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal without sending out Lowry.”