Proposed Trade Sees Heat Land Promising Wing for Dewayne Dedmon & Draft Capital

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, rumors about potential Miami Heat targets are swirling. The Heat haven’t gotten off to the start that they were hoping for after being just one win away from the NBA Finals last season. Miami sits at seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-21 and looks like a team that could use a trade (and also some health).

In a January 16 article for ESPN, Bobby Marks pitched a trade that would see the Heat land Utah Jazz wing Jarred Vanderbilt.

The proposed deal would see Miami send center Dewayne Dedmon to Utah along with a top-14 protected 2023 first-round pick. If the pick wasn’t to convey this season, it would become two second-round picks in 2028 and 29.

Vanderbilt has been a consistent piece on a surprising Jazz team this season. He’s appeared in 45 of their 47 games. He’s averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 57% shooting from the floor and 32.6% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

He’s under contract through the end of the 2023-24 season when he’ll become a restricted-free agent.

Are Dewayne Dedmon’s Days with the Heat Numbered?

Dedmon hasn’t seen much playing time for the Heat since his loud disagreement with Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. The two got into it on the sidelines during the team’s January 10 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The exchange ended when Dedmon was ejected from the game after knocking a massage therapy gun onto the court. He was suspended for Miami’s following game against the Milwaukee Bucks and hasn’t played since.

His inclusion in the proposed trade wouldn’t exactly hurt the Heat. On the season, Dedmon is a team-low -93 over the course of 29 games for the Heat. His 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game aren’t exactly translating to wins.

The 33-year-old’s $4.7 million contract makes him an easy piece to send away in a trade. He’ll become a free agent after next season, the same time as Vanderbilt.

Miami’s ‘Best Trade Asset’ is Caleb Martin: Source

The proposed trade is great and all, but the Heat may have to look to make an actual move if they want to make the most of this season.

Caleb Martin is their player that teams around the league covet the most, according to an Eastern Conference Exec, via Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney.

“Caleb Martin, if you are asking other teams, he’s probably the best asset. He has a decent enough contract, he can play a few different spots, he can fit off the bench or be a starter. If they make a deal, it is probably going to have to include Martin,” the Exec told Deveney.

Martin has proven to be a quality player for the Heat this season. He has appeared in 35 of the team’s 45 games and is playing 31.2 minutes. He’s averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.2% shooting from the floor and 39.4% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

His bargain contract makes him a desirable trade target to Executives around the association. The 27-year-old is signed through the 2024-25 season and is set to make $20.4 million before becoming a free agent.