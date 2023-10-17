Heat Could ‘Change Championship Race’ By Trading for Starting PG, Analyst Says

The Miami Heat might be a point guard away from taking its roster to the next level. Could Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards be that player?

In his October 16 column, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report put together five trades he feels could “change the 2024 NBA championship race,” and Jones to the Heat is one.

“After losing out on Damian Lillard and watching Gabe Vincent leave in free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat shouldn’t count on 37-year-old Kyle Lowry as the answer at point guard this season. Miami should still be scanning the market for floor general upgrades, with a player like Jones serving as the perfect fit,” Swartz wrote on October 16.

Swartz has a point about Lowry, and Jones is definitely an ascending player, so this is an intriguing idea.

The Heat Would Trade Duncan Robinson & Future 1st Round Pick for Tyus Jones in Proposal

Tyus Jones as a Starter last season (22 GP): — 16.4 PPG

— 8.1 APG (1.5 TO)

— 4.0 RPG

— 1.8 SPG

— 50/42/78% Excited to see him unleash more in DC pic.twitter.com/NWnzmsJYNn — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) October 17, 2023

Swartz put together a trade proposal that would work for both the Heat and the Wizards. One attractive element? He has Miami unloading a Duncan Robinson’s contract, which would be huge.

Robinson has cap hits just under $19 million this season and under $20 million in 2024-25. He also has the Heat sending a top-10-protected 2028 first-round pick in exchange for Jones.

“For a rebuilding Wizards team that’s in asset-collection mode, picking up another future first-round pick before Jones becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024 is good value,” Swartz noted, adding: “Robinson can be flipped to a contender in need of shooting at some point as well.”

With Jones becoming a free agent after the upcoming season, the Heat wouldn’t have any long-term ties to him if it didn’t work out. Jones has a cap hit of $14 million, so he wouldn’t break the bank. His skill set could also really help an already talented Heat squad.

Tyus Jones Would Be Excellent Fit for Heat

Tyus Jones is a very capable creator for both himself and others He's going to do wonders for a lot of the guys especially Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/DXW0pj0AnL — wizzy (@youngwizzyDFS) October 11, 2023

Jones, 27, was the 24th overall pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He was promptly traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves after getting drafted, where he played for four years.

After his stint in Minnesota, he landed in Washington, where he has gotten better every season. After starter Ja Morant went down with an injury in 2022, Jones filled in capably. The veteran PG also saw the court more when Morant served a 25-game suspension last season. The result? He had the best statistical season of his career.

In 80 games (22 starts) last year, he averaged a career-high 10.3 points, also finishing with career highs in assists (5.2 per game) and rebounds (2.5). A career 35.7% shooter from 3-point range, Jones hit 37.1% of his shots from distance last season (all stats via Basketball Reference).

Considering how well he played during the 2023-24 season, the Heat should call the Wizards and ask if he’s available.

He has also been ranked in the top five in assists-to-turnovers ratio in each of the past five seasons. Adding his playmaking abilities and his ability to create shots would only help players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The Heat have needed a playmaking PG for a while now. Jones is a perfect candidate.

“Jones deserves to start for a team with playoff aspirations,” Swartz added. “Moving from Washington, D.C., to Miami would provide him that opportunity while also helping the Wizards’ tanking efforts.”

It remains to be seen whether the Heat will show any interest in a trade for Tyus Jones, but he’s one player worth looking into.