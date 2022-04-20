Trae Young Puts Pressure on Refs Following Heat Win

With their 115-105 victory on Tuesday, April 19, the Miami Heat took a commanding two-game lead in their opening series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jimmy Butler was the man of the moment after dropping a jaw-dropping 45 points on 60% shooting from the field and 57.1% from deep. However, despite Butler’s heroics, Trae Young chose to focus on Miami’s style of play during his post-game press conference.

“Obviously, we felt like we let this one slip away. But if the refs are going to let them be as physical as they are and not call fouls, then it’s gonna be hard to do anything anyway,” Young told the media following the Hawks’ second straight loss.





Trae Young Postgame Interview – Game 2 | Hawks vs Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The playoffs are known for increased physicality, and the Heat are built on their competitiveness and willingness to get combative down the stretch. So, it seems like Young is trying to add pressure onto the referees for when Miami plays games three and four in Atlanta later this week.

Butler is Hitting Three’s

Whenever you discuss Jimmy Butler with fans around the league, the primary drawback they find in his game is his career 32.1% three-point percentage. Sure, the Texas native is a two-way stud that gives you elite contributions on both sides of the floor, but in the modern NBA, you’ve got to be consistent in knocking down your perimeter jumpers.

However, against Atlanta in game two, Butler was a three-level menace, cooking the defense no matter what they threw at him. Following the game, the $140 million wing was vocal about the encouragement his teammates are giving him when it comes to letting the rock fly.





Jimmy Butler Postgame Interview – Game 2 | Hawks vs Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs

“Everybody is getting on my nerves about shooting more three’s honestly, so I’m out there, and I shot one damn near from the logo and I knew it wasn’t going to go in, but I still had to shoot it. But let me tell you, my teammates, the coaches, and everybody have so much confidence in me to score the ball, facilitate the ball, and get the stop.

I just be out there hoopin’, I don’t even realize that I’m shooting a three. I’m just taking the shot that the defense gives me, and they’re going in as of late. Don’t jinx me though,” Butler told the media after going four-for-seven from deep.

Winning Fixes Everything

Miami came into this playoff run dealing with some internal adversity. The dust may have settled on the sideline spat between Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra during a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 24.





Erik Spoelstra addresses Jimmy Butler & Udonis Haslem altercation during timeout | NBA on ESPN

Rumors about Butler’s long-term future on the roster began to surface, with multiple analysts predicting an off-season trade for the Heat’s star wing. However, since the start of the playoffs, talk of a rift has all but dissipated – that’s what winning does, it drowns out the negativity and dampens the noise.

Miami finished the regular season as the number one ranked team in the Eastern Conference, and is widely considered to be a contender to come out of their conference. But if they wish to have a successful post-season, they’re going to need the best version of Butler – which is what they got against Atlanta.

Hopefully, Butler and the Heat can continue winning, and the conversations surrounding the 32-year-old’s future can be put to bed once and for all. After all, accountability is part of Heat culture, and sometimes, being held accountable can lead to constructive disputes, which is what Spoelstra has always maintained the sideline spat was centered around.