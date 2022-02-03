‘It’s a Bunch of BS’: Erik Spoelstra Sounds off on Tyler Herro Narrative

When the All-Star Game starts to creep up in the NBA, there is a great deal of speculation as to which players deserve a chance and which do not. In the end, there is a certain level of popularity that is involved in the selection of players for the upcoming game that will take place in Cleveland.

This could be a time when Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns fans might have something in common as their representation in the All-Star Game could be limited, or even nonexistent. In Miami’s case, this further fuels the “lack of respect” narrative surrounding the East’s second-ranked team.

The results that emerged from All-Star voting showed that popularity, and occasionally absurdity (Victor Oladipo earned over 4,000 votes without playing this season), can keep players from receiving deserved recognition.

Jimmy Butler should be a no-brainer as he is the leader of the Heat both on the court and within the locker room. His numbers should ultimately earn him an appearance in the game, even if it means serving as a replacement for an injured Kevin Durant.

The Case For Tyler Herro

Injuries and COVID protocols would end up being the primary wrench thrown into any argument for a Heat player looking for consideration — save for Butler and Herro, but few times do intangibles get considered in all of this.

Based on that, one player for the Heat that should be considered for a spot is Tyler Herro. The Heat shooting guard is actually the team’s second-leading scorer, and even coach Erik Spoelstra thinks he should get the nod.

“I would really like to see Tyler Herro become an All-Star,” Spoelstra said prior to a January 31 loss to the Boston Celtics, via Miami Herald. “I think he’s had an All-Star year. I think it would be great for the narrative that you can still accomplish individual goals if the team is successful and even if you’re coming off the bench.”

Spoelstra believes strongly that it is Herro’s impact and not his status that should put him in consideration. On the season, Herro is currently averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, placing him squarely in the conversation for NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors.

“There’s a lot of strong opinions and narratives out there that you have to be X, Y, Z to be considered a great player,” Spoelstra said on February 1 via The Miami Herald. “I just think it’s a bunch of BS. It’s about impacting winning. Tyler’s been able to do that and we view him as our sixth starter anyway.”

Even Sir Charles Makes The Case For Herro

When Charles Barkley, an avid Heat critic, is on the Tyler Herro bandwagon, one has to sit up and listen. After a triple-overtime loss to the Raptors on January 29, the NBA legend gave all sorts of praise to the 21-year-old.





“Herro has been their best player all year and is the leading candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year,” Barkley said emphatically.

Though if there is one thing that people could pick apart in Herro’s game it’s his efforts on the defensive end. That aspect of his game has admittedly improved this year, but you’d be hard-pressed to mistake him for a defensive stalwart.

Everything will be determined on February 3, when the seven reserves in each conference will be announced. Keep in mind that coaches are not allowed to vote for players from their own team, so Spoelstra’s backing of Herro can only go so far. The final decision on player replacements will be made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

