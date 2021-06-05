Heat’s Tyler Herro Is Expecting First Child With GF Katya Elise Henry

After months of rumors, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro confirmed that his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry is pregnant. On June 5, Herro announced the big news on Instagram.

Herro, 21, posted a black-and-white photo of a very pregnant Henry with the caption, “don’t need a wishlist, I’m already gifted.” Henry, an Instagram model and fitness influencer, shared the same picture with her 8.1 million followers with the caption, “First came love, then came you.”

Henry has been a constant presence in Herro’s life since she joined him in the NBA bubble during the Heat’s run in the 2019 Finals. She’s also mini mogul in her own right. In addition to having her own fitness website and workout apparel, she has a swimwear line.

Henry is also Herro’s biggest fan. Once fans were allowed back into the arena this season, she was present at nearly every game to cheer her man on in person.

Photos of Henry Casually Hiding Her Stomach Or Wearing Baggy Clothing Fueled Baby Rumors



Henry regularly posts Instagram photos of herself wearing a thong bikini and no top, pictures that show off her hard-earned body curves, so when she shared a series of photos from the back with an arm casually placed in from of her stomach, her comments section started blowing up with followers asking whether or not she was pregnant.

Henry captioned a photo on March 28 with the caption, “the real glow up was never external,” which inspired her followers to comment, “we know your preggers” and “SHOW US ALREADYYY!!!!”

Even if Henry wears a billowy top or dress, thousands of fans comment asking “Are you pregnant?” or claim to see a baby bump. On April Fool’s Day, she posted then deleted what looked like legitimate sonogram photos on Twitter. In case there was any confusion as to who was the baby daddy, Henry tagged Herro in the post.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Henry’s real name, birthdate, and the day’s date were featured on the sonogram photos, fueling the belief that despite the date, she was not just pulling an April Fool’s Day prank.

1000% Katya Henry is pregnant 🤰🏻 — A (@Alissa_Perezz) April 1, 2021

The model has also posted numerous photos of herself that do reveal her stomach, all assumed to be throwbacks from previous shoots. She also seemed to tease that she had big news. While wearing a loose button-down shirt, she captioned a mirror selfie, “something about herrr.”

In February, while sharing a sneak peek of a photoshoot, Henry wore a top with bell-bottom sleeves, so when she held her arms up, the sleeves created the illusion of a round belly.

The rumors surrounding Herro and Henry becoming parents first started in December 2020, when the model posted a photo of the couple with the caption, “mom & dad 2020.”

Now, that the couple has confirmed they’re expecting, an official congratulations is in order. While the Heat were unfortunately eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs this season, Herro can now use the extra free time to get ready for becoming a first-time dad!

READ NEXT: Miami Heat’s 2 Stars Named ‘Biggest Disappointments’ in Playoffs: B/R