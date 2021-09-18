Heat’s Tyler Herro & GF Reveal Baby Gender & Name [PHOTO]

While Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and girlfriend Katya Elise Henry kept their pregnancy news under wraps for months, the couple couldn’t wait to share the arrival of their first baby together.

Henry posted a photo with her 7.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday, revealing she gave birth to a baby girl. She captioned the sweet picture,”& on the 14th day of September, a PERFECT PRINCESS arrived to rule the world 🌎 Zya Elise Herro 👑 We did thaaaaat @nolimitherro 😭💕🙏🏽”

With Zya’s arrival, Heat’s young “Boy Wonder” is officially a father at age 21. Herro shared the same photo Henry posted on his Instagram stories with stars and prayer hands emojis.

Henry and Herro have been together for a little over two years. She’s been a constant presence in his life since she joined Herro in the NBA bubble during the Heat’s Finals run in 2019. The Instagram model has her own fitness website, workout apparel, and a swimwear line.

Zya will join Henry in being Herro’s biggest fan. Congratulations to Herro and Henry!

Herro Gained Weight This Summer With Henry

During a Q & A session on her Instagram stories, Henry admitted to having gained about 50 pounds while pregnant with Zya. The fitness model said she wasn’t worried about losing the weight immediately, and her main focus would be enjoying motherhood.

While Henry was busy growing their child, Herro made it his goal this summer to also gain weight. However, Herro wasn’t looking to gain sympathy weight, he wanted to pack on around 12 pounds of muscle before the 2021-22 NBA season started.

Herro started working out with trainer Drew Hanlen, and weeks to go before training camp officially starts, he’s already looking more jacked.

Earlier this month, the Heat exercised the $5.7 million fourth-year option on Herro’s rookie-scale contract for the 2022-23 season. The Kentucky alum is looking to have a bounce-back year in his third year in the NBA, successful enough to make his sophomore slump nothing more than a distant memory.

Pat Riley on Tyler Herro: "He's a core player. That's all there is to it… Tyler Herro is a core player for us. Maybe he had a sophomore jinx or whatever." — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) June 3, 2021

During his rookie season, Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from deep. Last year, he averaged 15.1 points, five rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, but his three-point average fell to 36%.

Herro Will Be Eligible for a Massive Pay Raise In 2 Years

After the 2022-23 season, depending on his performance, Herro will be eligible for a massive pay raise. All-Star Bam Adebayo was on a similar rookie contract deal before receiving a five-year, $163 extension from the Heat last year.

The former 13th overall pick was the first player from the 2019 NBA Draft class to have his option picked up. If the Heat chose not to pick up the 6-foot-5 guard’s option, Herro would’ve become a free agent after the close of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Herro’s job security is not in question, as Heat president Pat Riley believes him to be a core player of the Heat’s roster.

