LOOK: Heat’s Tyler Herro Gifts Girlfriend a Huge Diamond ’14’ Necklace

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro was not messing around with presents this Christmas. On December 28, his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry showed off some new major bling on her Instagram stories, a diamond-encrusted necklace showcasing the number “14” — Herro’s jersey number.

Henry, 26, shared a few videos of herself admiring the stunning chain around her neck. In a close-up, it’s possible to see that above the diamond-studded No. 14, there’s a diamond-studded heart. The Instagram model and fitness trainer captioned the video, “Woaaaaah” with a heart and goat emoji.

Herro, 20, clearly wanted it to be known that Henry is a taken woman. That diamond necklace featuring his number could be seen from Herro’s house all the way to the American Airlines Arena, where the 6’5 point guard is preparing for back-to-back home games against the Milwaukee Bucks starting on December 29.

The Kentucky alum, who attended Whitnall High School located in Greenfield, Wisconsin, could use some extra love before taking on his hometown team. “I would probably say that they don’t like me too much back home,” Herro said after Monday’s practice. “Some people aren’t my biggest fans.”

“Me, my friends, my family, myself, all grew up as Bucks fans, just being in the hometown, the home area,” he said. “But I think my friends have converted into Miami Heat fans and I’ve done the same, obviously. So we’re not too big on Milwaukee, anymore.”

Henry Is Herro’s Biggest Fan



The personalized necklace is the perfect gift for Henry as she is proudly Herro’s biggest cheerleader and fan. Before Miami’s season opener against the Orlando Magic, Henry was cheering her man on via her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of Herro and wrote, “YEAR 2 LETS GO BABY!”

On Christmas Day, when the Heat took on the New Orleans Pelicans for their home opener, she was likely cheering him on from home, as no fans were allowed into the American Airlines Arena due to coronavirus regulations.

Henry, who has eight million followers on Instagram, has been a constant presence on Herro’s social media ever since she joined him in the NBA bubble during the Heat’s run in the 2019 Finals. If their relationship keeps going strong, she might be getting some big bling on her ring finger by next Christmas.

Coach Spoelstra Wants Herro to Step Up as a Team Leader



Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said that he has big plans for Herro this season. Even though this is only Herro’s second year with the team, Spoelstra is expecting him to step up as a team leader. Prior to the Heat’s season opener against the Orlando Magic, Herro was named as one of the team’s starters.

While speaking to the media on December 17, Spoelstra wasn’t discussing Herro’s physical movement on the court, but his ability to vocally communicate with his teammates.

“[Herro] Still needs to get louder but he’s definitely making strides in that area,” Spoelstra said. “There’s not many players who are comfortable really being vocal. Not everybody is going to be as loud as Jimmy [Butler]. You should see strides the longer you’re with us.”

Tyler Herro says the coaching staff is pushing him to be more vocal this season. Spo says he ‘still needs to get louder’ pic.twitter.com/MgOCFprLCJ — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) December 17, 2020

Herro acknowledged that he’s working on being more of a vocal leader on the court. “I think the coaches are trying to push me and get me out of my comfort zone and being able to communicate with my teammates,” Herro said. “I think you’ll see me being a lot more talkative and communicative with my teammates.”

READ NEXT: Bad Blood Between Heat Star & Giannis? ‘I Did What I Had to Do’