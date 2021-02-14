Heat’s Tyler Herro Posts Epic Throwback of GF Katya Henry on Instagram

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro made sure his girlfriend Katya Henry felt special on Valentine’s Day and posted an adorable series of photos of the couple on his Instagram page.

While the first photo shows Herro and Henry hanging out on the basketball court, the second picture is an epic throwback of the 26-year-old fitness model. Henry is the epitome of cuteness with a huge smile on her face and a bandana wrapped around her hair.

The third photo is a more recent photo of the couple, a mirror selfie just before heading out for the night. Henry left a comment on the post, “my wholeeeee ❤️,” she wrote with an infinity symbol.

Herro also received a loving tribute on Valentine’s Day. Henry, who has 8 million followers on Instagram, shared a black-and-white snapshot of the couple. She captioned the photo on February 14, “my ride or die 😎 happy vday my lover 🌹”

In response, Herro commented, “got you 4L” with the infinity symbol and heart emoji. Henry commented back writing, “🥰 foreva evaaa? ❤️.”

Nobody said it would be easy. WWW pic.twitter.com/sPXbrUXqR0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2021

Unfortunately, Herro and his girlfriend are not able to physically be together on Valentine’s Day this year. Herro is currently away during one of the Heat’s longest road trips in franchise history. Due to strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Henry is not allowed to travel with the team, but Herro will return to Miami after the Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 22.

Henry Shared an Adorable Throwback Photo of Herro to Celebrate His Birthday



It was less than a month ago that the Heat guard celebrated his 21st birthday. To celebrate her man, Henry posted an album of photos on Instagram featuring Herro. She captioned the pictures, “happy birthday to my baby, twin flame, loverrr, and best friend all in one! 🥺❤️🎂♾ I love you to infinity and beyond @nolimitherro.”

If you scroll to the fifth photo in the album, users online will see an epic throwback of the future baller posing with his black and white cat. Baby Herro has his hands up in celebration and a confident smile on his face.

Follow the Heavy on Heat Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Henry Is Herro’s Biggest Fan



Henry has been a constant presence on Herro’s social media ever since she joined him in the NBA bubble during the Heat’s run in the 2019 Finals. She attended the first game of the 2020-2021 NBA season in which Miami allowed fans inside the AmericanAirlines Arena, and Henry was rocking some major new bling, a diamond-encrusted necklace showcasing the number “14” — Herro’s jersey number.

When she can’t be at the game in person, Henry posts messages of support on her Instagram stories. Before Miami’s season opener against the Orlando Magic, Henry was cheering her man on via her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of Herro and wrote, “YEAR 2 LETS GO BABY!”

READ NEXT: Heat Star Calls Out Reporter Discussing ‘All the White Guys’ on Team