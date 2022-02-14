Heat Guard Injured: Tyler Herro’s MRI Results & Status Update Revealed

The Miami Heat will be without the NBA’s leading scorer off the bench, Tyler Herro, when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, February 15. The 22-year-old was officially ruled out due to a knee contusion, which has fans worried the team’s Sixth Man of the Year candidate may be out for quite some time.

Herro, who hasn’t played since February 5 due to soreness in his right knee, was able to return to action during the Heat’s 115-11 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. While the third-year guard is typically on the court for the bulk of the fourth quarter, he exited the game with 9:04 left in regulation.

After the game, “I was pretty comfortable,” Herro said, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman. “My knee is feeling better, a little sore still. But good enough to go out there and play with my teammates. That’s all I wanted.”

Tyler Herro has the ball on a string tonight 🔥pic.twitter.com/wNzdBHEX9c — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) February 13, 2022

However, Herro’s forward progress seemed to come to a halt on Monday, getting preemptively ruled for the Heat’s next tilt, but it seems the team is merely being extra cautious with their “Baby G.O.A.T.”

Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted, “Also, for those asking, there has been an MRI on Tyler Herro’s right knee. No structural damage, which is why it is being listed as a knee contusion.”

After playing the Mavericks on Tuesday, the Heat have just one more game, a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, before the All-Star break commences. Benching Herro for these final two games before the week-long break gives the Kentucky alum’s right knee ample time to rest and recover.

Heat’s Head Coach Says Herro Gives Their Offense a ‘Punch’

Tyler Herro top scorer prop is +36.8u this season pic.twitter.com/mpIgEvGEuB — Bets Stats (@betsstats) February 14, 2022

Herro is absolutely thriving this season in his position as the first man off the bench. Thus far, he’s averaging 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said of Herro following Saturday night’s victory over the Nets, “He gives you that offensive punch. He’ll get in a better rhythm, particularly on the defensive end. But it was great to see him back out there and moving around where you didn’t notice any kind of lingering effect from his injury.”

As of Monday evening, other Heat players on the injury report for Tuesday’s game include Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler, both of whom are both questionable. Butler is suffering from a strained right shoulder while Martin is dealing with lingering Achilles issues. Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) remain out.

It’s Probably Best That Herro Was Not Selected as an All-Star Alternate

get Tyler Herro in https://t.co/b6CcoZFMyG — ʳᵃᶜʰᵉˡ 🌸 (@rachsuyat) February 14, 2022

While there was a strong push for Herro to be included in the 20222 All-Star game, for the sake of his right knee, it’s likely for the best that he was not picked.

After the Sixers’ newest star James Harden announced he would not be participating in the All-Star game on Monday, there was renewed hope that Herro would get the nod. But instead, that honor went to Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

While Spoelstra will be coaching Team Durant, the only Heat player participating in the All-Star fame is Butler.

