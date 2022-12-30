Heat Star Tyler Herro Makes Record-Breaking Home Purchase

After putting pen to paper on a four-year contract extension worth $120 million just before the season tipped off, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro has ascended to a new financial plane. It didn’t take long for him to flex his newfound money muscles, either.

According to The Real Deal‘s Katherine Kallergis, the soon-to-be 23-year-old baller just made a record-breaking home purchase in Miami’s swanky Pinecrest village.

Per the report, Herro dropped a cool $10.5 million for a non-waterfront home in Pinecrest. The mansion, which boasts eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, is located just off of Southwest 124th Street and was officially purchased by a trust of which Herro is the owner.

The purchase was financed with the aid of a $7.4 million mortgage from HSBC Bank, per Kallergis.

Tyler Herro’s Home Now the Priciest Pinecrest Purchase Ever

Before Herro set up residence in Pinecrest, the village’s all-time priciest purchase was of a 9,600 square foot home located at 6155 Southwest 106th Street. That mansion was reportedly sold for a whopping $10.3 million earlier this month.

Herro’s new digs, which aren’t too shabby themselves at 9,500 square feet, were built just last year on a nearly one-acre lot. The new house is said to include “a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, summer kitchen, cabana, pool and media room” and was originally listed with an $11.9 million asking price.

So, one could technically say the Heat star got a major bargain.

The home’s previous owners still turned an incredible profit, though. The company paid just $5.3 million for the property while the house was still being built, as reported by The Real Deal.

It has been said that the best things in life come in threes. With Herro and his girlfriend — Instagram model/influencer/fitness guru Katya Elise Henry — having welcomed their first child to the world last fall with a second child due in January, the new house completes an impressive hat trick.

Heat Send Nikola Jovic Back to Sioux Falls

Per an announcement from the team on Friday, the Heat have sent rookie forward/center Nikola Jovic back to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, ahead of their road tilt with the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-foot-10 Jovic, who was selected by the Heat with the 27th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, last saw extended action during a December 26 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Starting in the place of star big man Bam Adebayo, the 19-year-old scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting and added three rebounds and a blocked shot in 19 minutes of play.

He also got into Miami’s blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, but spent only 27 seconds on the hardwood.

Earlier this month, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had this to say about Jovic spending time down in developmental, via FanNation’s Inside the Heat:

Everything is important for him this year, really. When he’s with us, it’s important just to see how we operate, what expected from a workload standpoint, from a player development standpoint. Also, learning how to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready and that your opportunities can happen at any time. We’re not just going to play him 40-plus minutes. He has to earn those minutes and contribute to winning to be able to get more minutes.

Jovic has seen action in 15 games for the Heat in 2022-23 and is averaging 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 13.6 minutes per contest. His shooting splits check in at 41-23-95.

The Skyforce’s next game will take place on December 31 when the affiliate club plays host to the Ontario Clippers at the Sanford Pentagon.