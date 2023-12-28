Tyler Herro Makes Bold Claim on Miami Heat Trade Rumors

No one knows Miami Heat trade rumors quite the way that Tyler Herro knows Miami Heat trade rumors. During his five seasons with the Heat, Herro has been a frequent target of trade chatter, going back to talk that he would be dealt to Houston for James Harden right on up to this summer, when he was the player the Trail Blazers (and no one else, really) did not want in a Damian Lillard deal.

Herro has done much to silence critics so far this year. But one of the clearest signals of his status within the team is that he remains a player the Heat are not putting on the table in any trade talks. In fact, while there has been plenty of talk about the Heat having potential interest in big-time trades this year, there has been little actual trade discussion on Miami’s part this year.

And Herro is fine with that. The Heat, he says, can win a championship with what they have on the roster.

“Like Kyle (Lowry) said, we do have enough, no matter who’s playing and who’s sitting,” Herro told The Athletic. “As you’ve seen lately, we’ve been winning games. But in order to (get to) our ultimate goal of winning a championship, we’ll obviously need everybody.”

Tyler Herro One of Many Big Heat Injuries

Of course, Herro is referring to the pile of injuries the Heat have had to sort through in the early part of the season. One of them was his own–Herro missed 18 games with an ankle injury this season.

We are 30 games into the season, and already, Miami has had to use 16 different starting lineups, with no lineup having been used more than six times. The group that will likely be the Heat’s starting five in the playoffs—Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry in the backcourt, Bam Adebayo at center, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin at forward—has not started together at all this season.

Yet the Heat have thrived at 18-12. They have done so for a variety of reasons, including the surprising resurgence of guard Duncan Robinson (15.1 points, 44.7% 3-point shooting) and the grit of rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who has shown himself to be a draft steal for the Heat.

When the Heat get their starting group back, their bench will be stacked, with Robinson and Jaquez joined by free-agent signee Josh Richardson and versatile forward Haywood Highsmith. Kevin Love and Thomas Bryant offer spot depth up front.

Miami Heat Trade Rumors Have Included Top Stars

Despite all that, the Miami Heat trade rumors consistently swirl. After being linked to Damian Lillard all summer, the Heat have been linked to Bulls star Zach LaVine and his teammates, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

The Heat were a possible destination for James Harden before he was sent to the Clippers, and could be in the running for Toronto stars Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Washington point guard Tyus Jones and big man Danilo Gallinari have also gotten a mention.

Of course, all the Miami Heat trade rumors are contingent on the notion that the Heat need another star player, that they do not quite have enough to contend with what’s on the roster. But Lowry has played well, and is not the trade fodder many assume him to be. Tyler Herro is having a career-best season. Butler and Adebayo are one of the best combos in the league. Robinson and Jaquez have been unexpected surprises.

Maybe Herro is right about the Miami Heat trade rumors. Maybe they’re a lot more smoke than fire.