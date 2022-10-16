Tyler Herro Sounds Off on Turks and Caicos Vacation with Heat Star Jimmy Butler

It’s been a big month for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award winner was awarded for his stellar season with a four year $130 million contract extension to stay in South Beach. The guard also cracked the Heat’s starting lineup after a few months of speculation. Not only did Herro get a bag and become a starter for the Heat, but he also spent some time this week bonding with Heat star Jimmy Butler on a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Butler is known for taking any open opportunities on his NBA schedule to get away and recover. This week, the star decided to take a quick getaway in the week between the team’s last preseason game and season tipoff against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. In that time, Butler and Herro hopped on a plane to Turks and Caicos before the team’s Saturday session back at FTX Arena.

Tyler Herro on Vacation with Jimmy Butler

On this trip with Butler was teammate Tyler Herro. The guard from Wisconsin spent the week with Butler and spoke with Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel about their time away.

“It was amazing for me, being able to spend time with JB,” Herro said. “We had a couple of days off, he takes me to come with him. You know how he is, he’ll go wherever he wants whenever he wants. So I went with him. We spent a couple of days together and bonded.”

The trip with Butler wasn’t all rest and relaxation however, the two spent time in the gym as well as a competitive game of cards.

“I mean, it wasn’t really a vacation, it was just a small, little getaway for a couple of hours,” Herro said. “We worked out, played some cards, just spent time together.”

Erik Spoelstra on the Butler and Herro Vacation

How do those within the Heat organization feel about Butler and Herro taking a sudden trip out of the country just before the tipoff of the new 2022-23 NBA season? Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is well adjusted in knowing that this is something that Jimmy Butler does.

“I mean, Jimmy always takes it to another level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said with a smile after Saturday’s practice, “two days and takes a flight like anywhere.”

But Spoelstra also noted that that is one of the cool parts they get because they play on a team in South Beach, and he is pleased that another teammate in Herro was able to join and have time to bond while away.

“Yeah, I think it’s why we live in South Florida; we get to do cool things,” he said. “But if you’re not flying around, I do want our guys to take advantage of great South Florida living.

“It is part of recovery. And then when two teammates do it together, obviously that’s an added benefit, as well,” Spoelstra told Ira Winderman.

Now the two are back and ready to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to kick off the highly-anticipated Heat season.