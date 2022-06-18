Heat Guard & Girlfriend Announce Baby No. 2 Amid Cheating Rumors

Less than two weeks ago, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro‘s life appeared to be in a rough spot. Shortly after the devastating 100-96 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, which abruptly put an end to the Heat’s postseason, the 22-year-old became encircled in rumors claiming that he cheated on longtime girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry.

Henry, an Instagram fitness model, and Herro first started dating just before the 2020 NBA Finals. The couple welcomed their first child together, Zya, on September 14.

While the couple seemed to be going strong, earlier this month, Henry unfollowed Herro on Instagram and wiped her page clean of any photos featuring the NBA’s 2022 Sixth Man of the Year.

Therefore, on Satuday, June 18, when Herro and Henry revealed in a joint post on Instagram that “Baby Herro #2” would be arriving in January 2023, it was quite a surprise.

The infidelity rumors started when Henry shared a cryptic message about cheating with her 8 million followers on Instagram on June 3. While the Instagram Story has since disappeared, a screenshot of the note was shared on Twitter. “If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of loyalty,” the message read.

That same day, Henry put out a series of cryptic tweets, most notably one that simply read, “this hurts.”

On June 4, she “liked” a tweet that read, “@katyaelisehenry if he doesn’t treat you right I will queen,” and another post, “respect me behind my back that’s when it counts the most,” amount numerous other inspiration quotes.

While Henry has since followed Herro back on Instagram, as of June 18, she has not restored any photos featuring Herro on her page.

Herro Went All Out to Celebrate Henry’s Birthday & Turned Off the Comments Section

Herro never commented on the cheating allegations, however, he did pull out all the stop for Henry’s 28th birthday. The Kentucky alum, who hasn’t shared a photo of the couple since Thanksgiving, dedicated a whole album to his baby mamma.

He captioned the series of pictures, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you. Aint no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with questions as to whether the couple was back together, but Herro has since disabled the ability to comment on posts featuring Henry.

On June 16, Herro posted another series of photos with Henry featuring the couple away on vacation with Zya, singing karaoke. He captioned the post, “Pura Vida 🌏.”

The Reaction to Herro & Henry Having a Second Child was Mixed

While Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra wife, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, commented on the baby announcement, “Yessssss!!!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!” as did many other well-wishers, numerous fans were still confused as to where the couple stood.

One woman wrote, “But didn’t he- never mind…” while another man commented, “Comeback playa of the year.”

It’s a wonder what Chris Herro, the guard’s father thinks of the news. He told ESPN‘s Israel Gutirrez in April that he struggled with frustration and anger after Herro first told him he was expecting a child at age 21 with Henry.

Chris Herro “couldn’t speak when Tyler gave him the news, so he put Herro’s mother, Jen, on the phone,” Gutierrez wrote. As a father of three boys, including sons Miles and Austin, both of whom are looking to follow in Tyler’s footsteps, “and fully invested in the career of his eldest,” Gutirrez noted, “Chris’ initial response was that of concern.”

In addition to constant criticism for Herro’s brand deals and modeling gigs, there were non-stop rumors swirling around the league that Herro was the Heat’s biggest trade piece leading up to the 2021 deadline.

“At the time he’s 21, it’s like, ‘What are you doing?” Chris Herro recalled. “You’re not ready for a baby. You should be worrying about your career.’ As a young dad himself, Chris Herro eventually came around. But then you take a step back and you have to be there for him. And then you learn from those decisions.”

