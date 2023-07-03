Heat’s Tyler Herro Raises Eyebrows Amid Trade Rumors

The Miami Heat are currently looking to find a way to trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, and one of the team’s rumored trade chips recently deleted the team’s name from his social media.

Guard Tyler Herro has been the subject of trade rumors for months. The rumors grew to a deafening pitch throughout the 2023 playoffs, when the underdog eighth-seeded Heat kept advancing until ultimately losing in the NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets. Herro missed almost the entirety of the postseason after breaking his hand in the opening round against the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving some fans and analysts to wonder if he’s expendable to Miami.

Whether he’s preparing to leave South Beach or just changing things up, on July 2, amid all the drama surrounding Lillard, Herro removed all Heat-related content from his social media descriptors, and it left many wondering what it all means.

NBA Central captured screenshots of the changes Herro made:

Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header pic.twitter.com/JxwRAYbG8V — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 2, 2023

Herro ‘Believes He’s Going to Get Traded,’ Insider Says

Herro is just 23 and has definite potential to be a solid scorer in the league. Last season, his fourth year in the NBA, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.9 minutes a game while shooting 37.8% from downtown. It was the second consecutive season he has scored more than 20 points and grabbed over five boards per contest.

Considering his potential, it’s not a surprise a Heat team that’s in win-now mode might get trade offers for him.

“Tyler Herro believes he’s going to get traded,” Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports said on the July 2 episode of the “Five on the Floor” podcast. “I can say that that’s what he’s been telling people, he’s expecting to be traded.”

Skolnick also noted a third team will likely be interested in Herro. “Don’t expect it to be a two team trade. If it ends up happening, there’s going to be a third team involved,” he said.

Which team could that be?

“Tyler Herro believes he’s going to get traded… that’s what he’s been telling people, he’s expecting to be traded… everything seems to be leaning towards the Nets more as a legitimate possibility right now.” – @EthanJSkolnick on the latest @5ReasonsSports/@5OTF_ pic.twitter.com/x4tCjC9X5r — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) July 3, 2023

Nets Named Possible 3rd Team in Lillard Trade

According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY TV, all arrows seem to be pointing at the Brooklyn Nets as a legitimate possibility right now in a three-team trade along with the Heat and Trail Blazers.

The Nets were contacted as a potential third team in a trade that would have sent Lillard to Miami. I don’t know if talks progressed but the Nets would have received Tyler Herro as a third team in the trade. They presumably would have also received draft picks for helping to facilitate the deal,” Begley reported on July 2, adding:

“It’s unclear which Nets players were discussed as part of the three-team trade and if Brooklyn had any other stipulations for completing a deal. But as of Saturday evening, the Nets were, at least, open to the idea of a trade that landed Herro in Brooklyn.”

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported on July 1 that ” the Trail Blazers do not want Tyler Herro and his four years, $120 million contract … The third team would have to be willing to take on Herro and maybe other assets, and have picks and/or young players to help send to Portland.”

It will be interesting to see if and when a third team gets involved, as it doesn’t look as though the Heat will be able to land Lillard without some help. Either way, Herro may be ready to go if and when the time comes. Stay tuned.