Tyler Herro Sounds Off on Being Snubbed in Recent Interview

Tyler Herro had a strong season last year and earned himself some hardware with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award-winning season. Despite winning an award, the Miami Heat guard still found himself attached to trade rumors this offseason. Whether it was Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, Herro was one of the premier pieces being shopped in exchange for a new Heat superstar. The Heat didn’t get a trade done this offseason and are prepared to run it back with their same core as last season, something Herro encouraged them to do.

Now, as training camp begins and Herro is still on the Heat roster with a contract extension looming, the Heat guard is coming into the season with a lot to prove this offseason, including his hope for an All-Star campaign in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

Tyler Herro Reveals All-Star Goal This Season

Herro averaged over 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game as the leader of the Heat’s second unit last season. The numbers are certainly impressive, but he probably wasn’t more deserving than Darius Garland, DeMar DeRozan, or Zach Lavine to make the game. Perhaps this season Herro will bring the proof he needs after being snubbed last year and a goal for next.

“Yeah, I thought I should have been one last year,” Herro told reporters Monday. “But with another jump in my game, I think I can this year.”

Herro wants that jump in his game to come with the Heat. He has made it clear that he would like to return with the same team that last year made the Eastern Conference Finals and should compete again for an NBA Championship in the upcoming season.

“Me, I would run it back,” Herro said. “I think that’s what we’re doing. We brought everyone back, and I mean, we were one way away from the Finals. So I would run it back.”

Executive Sends Heat Strong Warning About Herro Contract Talks

In a conversation with Heavy’s Sean Deveney, an executive warned that Herro not having an extension going into the season could be a bad move for the Heat but also that they should be careful about the money they send his way.

“They’ll need Herro to come down, to take something in the range of what (R.J.) Barrett got in New York. Might be a little bit more. Herro’s been a playoff performer and, really, they do need him. Like a lot of guys, the thing that would worry me is that if you don’t come to an extension deal, it sours things between him and the team. That’s always the thing with these extensions. Both sides want to have confidence in each other. If he does not get a deal, I would be worried about how he plays this season — he might try to do too much, be less of a willing passer, slack on defense so he can focus on putting up his own numbers,” said the Eastern Conference Executive.