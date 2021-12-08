Heat Guard Wins SI Award: Unexpected Spot He’ll Keep Trophy [EXCLUSIVE]

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is having a huge year. In addition to becoming a new father, Herro is already in the conversation for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, and on December 7, was honored at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards held in Hollywood, Florida.

Herro, who’s well known for his bold fashion choices, and was recently featured on multiple covers for ODDA magazine, was presented with the Best Dressed Award Presented by JCPenney on Tuesday night.

Heavy got to speak exclusively with the 21-year-old phenom ahead of the awards ceremony and pick his brain about his fashion choices, new trophy, and more.

When we asked Herro where he will place his new trophy, his answer was unexpected but incredibly sweet. “I’m going to put it in my daughter’s room,” Herro said. “What’s mine is hers now.”

Herro and his girlfriend, model Katya Henry, welcome their first child together, Zya in September, and she’s already trying to fit in her daddy’s No. 14 jersey. Herro shared a photo of his newborn child rocking a Miami Vice-style jersey on his Instagram stories, officially making Zya a member of Heat Nation.

While Zya will likely be the best-dressed baby for years to come, when we asked Herro who believes has the best fashion sense on the Miami Heat (aside from himself), “PJ Tucker. He’s got a shoe for every type of outfit.”

Herro Says ‘If You look good, You feel Good, and You Play Good’

It’s always fun to see what fashionable duds Herro is wearing before tipoff, and Heavy asked if he had any good luck outfits.

“For my pre-game looks, I try to keep it classy,” Herro said. “I’m on my way to work, so I want my outfit to reflect that. I’m a believer that if you look good, you feel good, you play good.”

It’s hard to argue with that since 6-5 guard is on absolute fire this season. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. While the Kentucky alum is thriving coming off the bench, due to injuries on the Heat’s roster, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, and Jimmy Butler have all missed several games, Herro’s stepped back up into the starting lineup.

I now have pics, thanks to @photovarelaMH. The Tyler Herro dunk in three photos … pic.twitter.com/rY1WjVKfQE — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 1, 2021

“It feels good to start, but honestly, I’m happy to fill in wherever the team needs me,” Herro said. “I just want to help the team win.”

Herro Scored His 2000th Career Point on December 4

Tyler Herro continues to produce, leading the Heat with 24 points@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/7drXuHPkP3 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 7, 2021

A few days before receiving SI’s Best Dressed Award, Herro became the second-youngest player in franchise history to hit 2000 points (just behind Michael Beasley), and the second-fastest (right below Dwayne Wade).

During his rookie season, Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from deep. Last year, he averaged 15.1 points, five rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, but his three-point average fell to 36%.

Heavy asked Herro if he felt any difference between his sophomore year and this current season. “I have experience under my belt now. The game has slowed down for me a bit, and I feel more comfortable… In any season, dealing with up and downs is probably the toughest part. But, we do our best to adjust and adapt and keep trying to improve every game.”

