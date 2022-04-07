Heat Super-Sub Stamped With Trade Bait Label: Analyst

The hits keep coming for Miami Heat wing Tyler Herro, who may have just had his best performance since turning pro. In 34 minutes of play against the Hornets on Tuesday, Herro dropped a career-high 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting, hitting six threes and adding six boards along the way.

As a result, the Heat captured their fifth-straight win in blowout fashion and moved even closer to clinching the East’s No. 1 seed.

Of course, Herro leading the way for Miami is nothing new. He has been more available and, arguably, more consistent as an on-court performer than any of the club’s other stars. And he has undoubtedly netted himself a monster contract extension in the process.

Nevertheless, there’s growing noise that team president Pat Riley could use him in a deal to bring a more established big-timer into the Heat’s mix. Most recently, it was Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley who chimed in.

Buckley: Herro Could Be Dealt for a Star





Play



Tyler Herro achieves new CAREER-HIGH 35 PTS as Heat set multiple FRANCHISE records ‼️ Tyler Herro led the Heat with a new regular season career-high 35 PTS off the bench with 6 3-pointers, helping set a new franchise history for their most 3-pointers in a game with 23 along with scoring their second most points in franchise history as the Miami Heat routed the Charlotte Hornets, 144-115. ✔️Subscribe to… 2022-04-06T02:21:49Z

With his latest exploration of potential trade scenarios, Buckley sought to identify the best NBA youngsters who could get moved this offseason. Herro was one of the players he listed, in addition to former lottery picks Deandre Ayton, RJ Barrett and Jonathan Kuminga.

He wrote:

If Miami snags a top-shelf scorer like [Bradley] Beal, that could squeeze spark plug sixth man Tyler Herro out of the equation. That’d be just as well, though, since the Heat would need to incentivize the Washington Wizards to broker a sign-and-trade swap, anyway.

The Beal scenario has been oft-reported as of late, with The Athletic’s Shams Charnia adding the most fuel to the fire. Whether the three-time All-Star actually becomes available or not, though, it would probably behoove Riley to at least explore his options with Herro.

After all, the Heat are built to win now and Herro’s best days are likely still in the future. Added Buckley:

Miami might be more interested in a present upgrade, since it already has a championship-ready nucleus with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Herro’s 6MOY Odds Have Reached Ridiculous Levels

While no year-end trophies have been awarded yet, fans in South Beach essentially anointed Herro as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year months ago. And he has similarly been the oddsmakers’ favorite to bring home the hardware since the earliest stages of the race.

At this point, though, his status as the runaway pick to win has reached ridiculous proportions.

As relayed by Basketball Insiders, Herro’s 6MOY odds currently check in at -20,000. In other words, one would have to place a $20,000 bet to win just $100 on Herro winning the award.

Herro is averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season and connecting on 39.8% of his triples.

READ NEXT: