Tyler Herro Goes Viral for Reaction to Contract Extension

The Miami Heat helped give clarity to one major question just weeks before the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Tyler Herro spent this summer entangled in trade rumors and really has been included in multiple during his NBA career. However, at least for now, we know that Herro is here to stay and will not be included in trade rumors until at least the 2023 NBA offseason. Herro was just given a 4-year, $130 million max contract extension by the Heat on Sunday, October 2, which makes him ineligible to be traded this season in Miami.

Herro’s looming contract extension had been discussed for weeks. He alluded to the tension in the rumors with cryptic social media posts or in comments in a podcast with Jake Paul, where he expressed his desire to remain in South Beach. Now, Herro got his deal and is set to remain with the Heat. The signing was announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski via Twitter.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro — the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year — has agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports told ESPN on Sunday,” Wojnarowski writes per ESPN.

Tyler Herro’s Social Media Post Following Extension

Shortly after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Herro and the Heat had agreed to a four-year extension, the Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner shared a message of his own on social media. In the image was a GIF of Bugs Bunny counting cash and placing it into one of four stacks of cash.

Herro’s post points to the sum of money he got, something he was alluding to earlier. In his cryptic social media posts, Herro was saying to “know ur worth” to his Instagram story. It was followed by comments he made stating he knows what other players have gotten paid, and he deserves more.

“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So, it’s got to be the right number,” Herro added.

Herro made it very clear that the deal would come down to money and Miami meeting his price.

“We both know my worth. I want to be in Miami, but it’s got to make sense for my family.”

The Heat offered what Herro was seeking, and the two sides were about to get a deal done for him to remain in the Heat organization.

Heat Avoid Rival Executives Warning on Herro Extension

Agreeing to an extension with Herro before the season helps the Heat avoid what one rival executive said to Heavy could be a cause of concern, and that is with their young star trying to do too much without having a long-term contract and therefore being in a contract year.

“They’ll need Herro to come down, to take something in the range of what (R.J.) Barrett got in New York. Might be a little bit more. Herro’s been a playoff performer and, really, they do need him. Like a lot of guys, the thing that would worry me is that if you don’t come to an extension deal, it sours things between him and the team. That’s always the thing with these extensions. Both sides want to have confidence in each other. If he does not get a deal, I would be worried about how he plays this season — he might try to do too much, be less of a willing passer, slack on defense so he can focus on putting up his own numbers,” said the Eastern Conference Executive.