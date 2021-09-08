Miami Heat Star Looks Jacked, Dazzles in Workout Video: WATCH

The Miami Heat are counting on Tyler Herro to lead their second unit this season. The third-year guard will be the first man off the bench and he’ll also see key stretches with the starters. If there had been any concerns about his work ethic or commitment, Herro sought to put them to rest in a new workout video.

Herro has been working out with famed basketball trainer Drew Hanlen this offseason as he prepares to report to Heat training camp on Sept. 28. The Kentucky product has been making the most of the extra reps, showcasing a nice mid-range floater and willingness to attack the rim. Yes, Herro shakes the rim with a slam dunk.

It’s nice to see Herro taking full advantage of the opportunity in front of him. Heat president Pat Riley has gone on record multiple times saying how much he values the Boy Wonder. And working with Hanlen gives him even more street cred considering his high-profile client list: Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Kelly Oubre Jr, Jordan Clarkson, RJ Barrett.

Take a look at Herro’s latest workout (video/photos via Brandon Dah):

“I think this summer is a huge summer for me,” Herro told reporters on July 7, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I’m excited. It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things that I want to work on. And I think one is definitely to get stronger, with my foundation, whether it’s my legs, and just my upper body, and just being able to come into more of an NBA body and really put some weight on.”

Herro Looks Jacked in New Instagram Picture

Another thing the Heat wanted Herro to work on this summer was his conditioning. He was already a gym rat, but they wanted him to pack on muscle and come back physically stronger (via reports). Well, it appears the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has taken those words to heart. He looks jacked up in his latest Instagram picture.

Farewell to Legendary Play-by-Play Announcer

The Heat bid a fond farewell to fan-favorite radio play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis on social media this week. Inglis announced his retirement from the broadcast booth after 23 seasons and nearly 2,200 Heat games called. He was on the call for 216 playoff games and 35 NBA Finals contests, including three championships (2006, 2012, 2013).

“Words could never describe how grateful I am to have had the privilege of broadcasting for the best sports organization in the Miami HEAT,” Inglis in a statement to the team. “The past 23 years have been filled with friendships and experiences that, in my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined.”

We will definitely miss the voice of @MikeInglisHEAT across the airwaves of #HEATNation calling and celebrating our finest moments. Thank you, Mike! pic.twitter.com/PXh4qGJGdW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 7, 2021

Inglis also thanked the “Arison Family, the Riley Family, the incredible broadcast team, front office staff.” He was hired prior to the start of the 1998 season and leaves the organization as one of just two people to ever hold the role of English play-by-play radio voice.