Udonis Haslem Thinks Miami Heat Sharpshooter Better Than Ray Allen

The Miami Heat inked Udonis Haslem to a one-year deal this offseason more for his veteran leadership than what he can do on the court. The 41-year-old is South Florida royalty after 18 NBA seasons.

It’s an interesting use of resources for the franchise, one that pays dividends every time Haslem opens his mouth. The 6-foot-8 veteran recently appeared on the Longshot Podcast with Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

In a long overdue interview, Haslem boldly claims that Robinson is the “best shooter” he’s ever shared a locker room with. That includes former Heat stars Ray Allen and Mike Miller.

“The best shooter,” Haslem said of Robinson. “I’ve been around the Ray Allens, I’ve been around the Mike Millers, I’ve been around all those guys that shoot the shit out of the ball but how he [Robinson] gets his shots off — the movement, the handoffs, the dribbles — this mother f***** burns 55 calories in one time down the court.”

Robinson started blushing mid-sentence, telling Haslem he didn’t need to lie. He wouldn’t kick him off the podcast. Haslem was being truthful.

Added Haslem: “So the magnitude of how he creates his shots and how he gets his shots, and then is able to be on balance and be able to make them, I’ve never seen a guy who is able to do that.”





There was one important critique from Haslem about Robinson’s game, too: “But I get on his a** about defense.”

Bam Adebayo’s Presence Swayed Robinson to Return

Robinson could have chosen to go elsewhere in free agency. Remember, he was a restricted player and the Heat had to match any offer he received to keep him.

Highest 3P% in NBA history on 5+ attempts per game: 43.3% — Steph Curry

For Robinson, the decision to return to South Beach was a no-brainer. Why? His fit in the offense was perfect. Plus, the chance to keep playing with star center Bam Adebayo was just too appealing.

“The fit in general was huge,” Robinson told reporters, via NBA.com. “Bam is obviously a huge part of that. Playing with a big that is as versatile as him. Also just unselfish.

“He FaceTimed me right when it kind of became official and congratulated me for sticking around and then also cracked a joke about how I owe him dinner and a few other things as well. We joke about that stuff but it’s true.”

Marcus Garrett Shooting the Lights Out

Meanwhile, a new rising star shooter has emerged in the Las Vegas Summer League as Marcus Garrett stakes his claim at a two-way contract. The former Kansas guard is shooting 65.4% from the field (17-of-26) while averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

“I feel like the things I do on the offensive end are sometimes overlooked because I don’t take a lot of shots or make a lot of shots,” Garrett told the Sun-Sentinel. “I feel like I can get downhill, whether it be a screen or whether it be me just trying to break my man down. That’s kind of my game, is getting downhill and making plays for my teammates.”

Garrett has also bought in defensively where he’s stuck to his guy like glue. He’s averaging 1.5 steals per game.