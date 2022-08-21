Heat Veteran Forward Announces Final Decision on Retirement

The Miami Heat‘s veteran forward Udonis Haslem held all the cards when it came to whether or not he’d return to play for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Heat made it abundantly clear that they wanted the team captain to return, and made a heartfelt pitch to bring back the 42-year-old big man.

“To show his continued importance and value to the franchise, the Miami Heat sent a delegation of employees to make a free agency pitch to Udonis Haslem promptly at 6pm tonight with hopes of luring him back for Year 20,” The AP’s Tim Reynolds tweeted on June 30.

After months of indecision, on Sunday, August 21, while giving a speech at his alma mater, Miami High, Mr. 305, who’s played with the Heat throughout his entire NBA career, announced that he will be returning for this 20th season. However, he noted that this upcoming will also be his last.

Udonis Haslem announces he’s returning to the Heat for a 20th NBA season. Says he wants to follow through with what his dad wanted for him — to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/AfFb9IuF6x — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) August 21, 2022

“Udonis Haslem added that this will be his final season. ‘One more year,’ he said,” Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted.

While the undrafted forward out of Miami plays sparingly, he appeared in just 13 games during the 2021-22 season, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra passionately believes the veteran’s effect on the team is so much deeper than what he does on the court.

Spoelstra also loves what he sees when Haslem does play. Coach Spo said during a postgame conference on November 17, “UD gives you that emotional ignitability. That’s tangible, but you can’t put an analytic to it. But he gave us a great emotional spark, made some plays. Of course, he’s going to take a hit. But the block and then running the floor. All of that, you could just feel it lift up our team, which was great to see. I’ve seen that so many times, that emotional lift.”

Over the past six seasons, he’s appeared in just 58 matchups, averaging 7.0 points per game, as reported by Hoops Rumors.

Whether or Not the Heat Could Sign Another Player Hinged on Haslem’s Decision

BREAKING: Udonis Haslem announces he is coming back for his 20th season pic.twitter.com/6gLFlS89nq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 21, 2022

The Heat only have enough cap space to sign a player to the veteran’s minimum, so in addition to Haslem being the ambassador of Heat culture and an invaluable leader in the locker room, he also perfectly fits financially.

With Haslem officially returning, it seems the Heat will once again start the season with a roster of 14 players. Chiang tweeted on Sunday, “Heat roster for next season could now be complete with 14 players, including Haslem. Heat now just about $200,000 away from the tax.”

Haslem Said He Wanted to Play 20 Seasons in the NBA

Haslem joined the Heat in 2003, but he hasn’t been a permanent part of the rotation since the 2014-15 season. Last summer, Haslem once again signed a one-year veteran’s minimum contract ($2.6 million), the same deal he signed for the 2020-21 NBA season, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman.

Haslem maintains 6% body fat and continues to train hard each and every day as if he’s still in the starting lineup.

“There’s an expectation here and a standard,” Haslem explained. “For me, that’s always been about everybody else. What do I get outta this? 20 years. If I can get 20 years it’ll be an amazing career for a kid that no one thought would play in the league. All my sacrifices, everything I’ve given, the only thing I’ve asked for is to try to get to 20.”

Once Haslem decides to retire, he can start making more public appearances like Wade. “We’re very competitive,” Haslem said with a laugh. “We’re alpha males and are competitive. We even went head to head about the summer-league game. That was a big deal. And we lost, and I didn’t like that.”

