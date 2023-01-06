Udonis Haslem Makes Bold Statement Regarding Heat Star Bam Adebayo

Longtime Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem had some high praise for starting center Bam Adebayo. In a recent discussion with NBA.com’s Mark Medina, Haslem explained how important Adebayo is to Miami’s success and how he has seen him grow as a leader.

“The more he talks, the less I have to do,” the 42-year-old explained to NBA.com. “He takes over the huddles. He holds guys accountable. He’s engaged. He’s building that trust and relationship with guys. That’s what you want from your best player.”

If there’s anyone who understands what it takes to be a great leader, it’s Haslem. He’s spent his entire 20-year NBA career in South Beach and has won three championships along the way. Adebayo stressed to Medina that he and his Heat teammates have a great deal of respect for what Haslem has done during his legendary career.

“Everybody listens to UD because of the history he’s gotten and the fact he’s still out here playing one-on-one with us at age 42 and running sprints. Everybody respects that because he’s leading by example on and off the court,” Adebayo explained.

He also touched on the impact that the Heat veteran has had on his growth as a leader, saying, “His vocal leadership is what I’ve learned from with knowing what to say and when to say it.”

Miami’s record of 20-19 may not be on pace to meet the group’s preseason expectations, but Adebayo has done everything he can to lead by example. This season he’s averaged a career-high 21.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 54.1% from the field. The 25-year-old has worked hard on the glass as well, grabbing an average of 9.9 rebounds each game. Adebayo hopes that his inspired play on the floor will make for a great example for his teammates.

“I can lead by example on the court,” he said. “Then I add being a vocal leader into that. It makes it easier for everybody. You can’t be a vocal leader if you’re not doing the things that are necessary.

Bam Adebayo Snubbed in first All-Star Voting Return

Adebayo’s strong performances throughout the 2022-23 campaign may have impressed Udonis Haslem, but they haven’t exactly floored voters for the NBA All-Star Game. The first return for voting was shared by the NBA on Jan. 5 and Miami’s starting center was nowhere to be found amongst the top candidates.

The only member of the Heat to be featured in the top-10 of either position category was forward Jimmy Butler. Butler ranked fifth amongst forwards during the first voting period. He’s made solid contributions for Miami this season. The 33-year-old is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 25 games for the Heat in 2023.

Jimmy Butler Shares Important Injury Update

Jimmy Butler’s position in the All-Star voting returns is even more impressive considering that he’s been nursing a right knee injury for the majority of the season.

Butler explained to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman that he felt his knee was trending in the right direction on January 2.

“ I can go out there and compete. I can’t say that I’m fully healthy. But there are a lot of people that are not. So, I think that’s good on a lot of levels. The more rest that I have and able to get that recovery that I need is always going to be better. So, hell, whenever I’m not playing, I’m doing something to try to get it right.”