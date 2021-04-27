Miami Heat Predicted to Lose 2x All-Star to Division Rival: Bleacher Report

Whether or not Victor Oladipo will return to play this season with the Miami Heat remains a mystery, and because the two-time All-Star is too injury-prone to be a dependable starter, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he’s no longer in South Beach come next season.

Bleacher Report predicts that Oladipo, who becomes a free agent this summer, might land with the Boston Celtics. While Oladipo has expressed his desire to stay in Miami for years to come, after the 28-year-old guard was indefinitely sidelined from a non-contact injury on April 8, his dream of obtaining a max contract offer this summer was dashed.

“Buying low on Oladipo, putting him in Brad Stevens’ system and helping him play to his strengths might be just the low-risk, high-reward gamble the Celtics need to recharge their hopes of future contention,” Bleacher Report’s Mandela Namaste wrote.

However, there’s still a chance Oladipo returns to play with the Heat before the season ends. On April 18, before Miami took on the Brooklyn Nets, Oladipo was spotted in workout gear on the sidelines, prompting new hope he will soon be back in action.

There’s also a chance Miami keeps Oladipo next season, as they can retain for cheap. Before taking an awkward fall, Oladipo, who turns 29 in May, put on a great performance. He scored 18 points, with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a blocked shot.

While ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said he expects Oladipo to return this season, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra remains mum on the topic. Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman tweeted on Sunday, “Spoelstra declines to specify whether Victor Oladipo has been doing work behind the scenes or whether he expects Oladipo to return.”

Bleacher Report Also Predicts Kyle Lowry Finally Lands with the Heat

While Oladipo clearly injected speed and energy into the Heat’s game during his short stint, it might not make sense to keep an injury-prone guard on the roster when they can obtain a seasoned veteran like Kyle Lowry, 35, over the summer. In fact, that’s exactly what Bleacher Reports predicts will happen.

Namaste wrote that Lowry’s departure from the Toronto Raptors “seems like a forgone conclusion.” While the six-time All-Star could be lured by the Philadelphia 76ers, Bleacher Report predicts Lowry will ultimately take his talents to South Beach:

One of the main reasons that Lowry and Miami are a great pairing is that he is apparently close friends with Jimmy Butler, and when you can keep your best player happy and improve your roster at the same time, you do it. However, Lowry also seems like a great fit in the Heat’s vaunted culture, as he’s been a great defender throughout his career and is willing to sacrifice his body, as evidenced by his reputation as the NBA’s preeminent charge-taker. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lowry land in his hometown or any number of other reasonable options, but Miami seems to be a favorite right now.

