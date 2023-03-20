Warriors’ Draymond Green Throws Shade at Heat Legend

The Miami Heat have been working to climb their way out of the Play-In Tournament, as the playoffs grow closer and closer. As of March 20, Miami sits just one game out of sixth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the new-look Brooklyn Nets.

Each year before the NBA Playoffs, college basketball takes the spotlight for its postseason tournament. This year, March Madness has already seen plenty of upsets through the first weekend.

Amongst them, came the meeting where the Michigan State Spartans downed Heat-legend Dwyane Wade’s Marquette Golden Eagles.

The second round matchup saw the Spartans advance to the Sweet Sixteen, after they held off the Golden Eagles for a 69-60 victory.

After the game, Michigan State alumni and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took to social media to fire off a friendly shot towards Wade.

“There’s Mr. March,” Green said on his Instagram story as he watched Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shake the hands of Marquette players and staff after his squad’s win. “Tell ’em, Juan T (Toscano-Anderson), don’t cry. D-Wade, tell him man, don’t cry.”

Draymond enjoying Michigan State's win over Marquette 😂 [via @Money23Green] pic.twitter.com/5OrNafVYC5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 20, 2023

Wade spent two seasons playing for the Golden Eagles from 2001-2003. He was able to help propel his college squad to a Final Four appearance in his second season at Marquette.

Knicks Could Try and Trade for Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, like Wade, played his college ball with Marquette, before ever suiting up for the Heat.

Butler has had a solid stay in South Beach, helping to lead the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 2020, and nearly doing so again last season.

However, the story of the former Marquette standout’s time in Miami may be coming to an end.

An anonymous Eastern Conference General Manager recently told Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney that the New York Knicks may look to make a move for Butler this summer.

“They (Knicks) will be in a position to do something smart in the offseason. That could be getting a guy like (Zach) LaVine or if the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, maybe something happens there,” he told Deveney.

Butler has once again been nails for the Miami this season. He’s appeared in 58 of the team’s 73 games, playing about 33.3 minutes each time. The 33-year-old is still putting up numbers, averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 53% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Butler’s contract with the Heat runs through 2026. He’s owed a total of $146.4 million over the course of the next three seasons. Butler will be 37 when his contract is finally up.

Jimmy Butler Issues Strong Statement After Heat Top Pistons

Miami was able to pick up an important win for their playoff push on Sunday, beating the Detroit Pistons 112-100.

Butler had himself a night, scoring 26 points to lead all scorers. The 35-year-old was efficient as well, knocking down 8 of his 11 attempts from the floor.

After the game he had a simple, yet strong, statement for the media.

“As long as you win, I don’t think you’ve got too much to worry about,” Butler told reporters via Bally Sports Sun: Heat, when asked about Miami’s ongoing playoff push.