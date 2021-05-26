Zach LaVine to Miami: Rumors Surge As Bulls’ Star Sells Chicago Home

While the Miami Heat are focusing on making sure they don’t get swept by the Milwaukee Bucks during the first round of the playoffs, there are exciting reports swirling around the franchise and their ability to obtain Chicago Bulls’ star Zach LaVine.

The rumors started when Bleacher Report‘s published an article on May 24 entitled, “The Best Trade Every NBA Team Can Actually Make This Offseason,” where analyst Greg Swartz suggested a blockbuster trade between Miami and the Chicago where the Bulls send over the 26-year-old NBA All-Star in exchange for the Heat’s Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic.

One day later, on May 25, the Chicago Tribune reported that Lavine had sold his $3.25 million Lakeview mansion, fueling rumors that LaVine, who’s been with the Bulls since 2017, will soon be on the move.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

The Chicago Tribune reported, “LaVine first placed the mansion on the market in 2019 for just under $3.4 million and cut his asking price to just under $3.2 million in October. It’s not known why LaVine listed the mansion so soon after buying it. Listing agent Nancy Tassone declined to comment on the deal.”

Zach LaVine has sold his mansion in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood for $3 million 💰💰💰 (Via @chicagotribune ) pic.twitter.com/Y7ymykP7JM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 26, 2021

LaVine’s career in Chicago has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few months. In April, Bleacher Report‘s A. Sherrod Blakely wrote about LaVine’s future in the NBA:

Rival executives anticipate the Bulls will try to lock up LaVine with a contract extension (he will make $19.5 million this season and next) but know he’ll likely let his deal lapse, become an unrestricted free agent and sign what will be a more lucrative multiyear max pact.

An Eastern Conference executive told Bleacher Report that there’s no questioning that the UCLA alum is going to make bank, but after a fourth straight season without making the playoffs, LaVine may not want to stick around.

“Players want to get paid, just like we all do. But they also want to win, and guys like Zach have been around the block long enough to know they can’t win in this league by themselves. LeBron’s the best to do it, and he couldn’t win it all by himself. Even he needed help.”

LaVine Could Be the Perfect Fit for the Heat

Bleacher Report’s trade idea for the Miami Heat this offseason: Miami Heat Receive: SG Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Receive: SG Tyler Herro, PG Goran Dragic "The Heat should jump at the chance to get LaVine, one of the NBA's premier scorers who only continues to improve." pic.twitter.com/8Z6MsLazhP — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 25, 2021



While LaVine doesn’t become an unrestricted free agent until next summer, Swartz noted that if he “shows any interest in leaving, the Bulls should try to get some value for him before it’s too late. ”

There’s a huge risk for LaVine in waiting for next season, too. Back in 2017, he tore his ACL just 24 games into his first season with the Bulls, and another injury could cause his max contract value to take a massive hit. Just ask Victor Oladipo.

'21: 27.4 PPG, 51% FG, 42% 3PT

'20: 25.5 PPG, 45% FG, 38% 3PT

'19: 23.7 PPG, 47% FG, 37% 3PT Next season is surely exciting again for Zach LaVine! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5x9Xs0kYKj — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) May 23, 2021

LaVine, who averaged 27.4 points per game this season, will undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after free agents, but Swartz believes LaVine would be a perfect fit in South Beach.

“The Heat should jump at the chance to get LaVine, one of the NBA’s premier scorers who only continues to improve,” Swartz wrote. “While Herro is a terrific prospect, LaVine better helps Jimmy Butler & Co. win now.”

READ NEXT: 2 Miami Heat Players Expected to Be Snatched in Free Agency: B/R