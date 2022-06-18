Momentum Grows for Heat to Land 2x All-Star This Offseason: Report

The Miami Heat have been in multiple offseason discussions since being eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Now, the season is officially over, and the Golden State Warriors were crowned champions, effectively ushering in the NBA transaction season. This is the time for Heat President Pat Riley to shine. Riley has proven to do what the Heat need to add to their team, and now with many believing they are one star away, this may be the offseason to add to it.

The Heat have been attached to rumors with everyone from Donovan Mitchell, Bradley Beal, and even free agent big men that could fill a role with Montrezl Harrell and Dwight Howard.

However, one possibility that is reportedly gaining steam is the Heat landing who once was a sleeper but now looks more likely with Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. LaVine is coming off of a great year with the Bulls, and many expected him to resign this offseason. But NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reported LaVine’s return “no longer is considered the slam dunk it once was.”

Could LaVine join the Miami Heat?

One glaring need for the Heat is adding another player that can create their own shot offensively. Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry battled injuries all season, and you never know what Bam Adebayo will give the Heat offensively on a consistent basis. In the playoffs, Bam sometimes lacked any sort of aggression offensively. Adding a player that can take some of the burden off of Jimmy Butler could be huge for the team, which makes LaVine an excellent candidate.

With the status of LaVine’s playoff exploration already taking a new shape, as reported by Johnson, now could be the time for the Heat to jump in and try to bring the two-time All-Star guard to Miami.

LaVine has had some of the best years of his career in Chicago, and despite this season being a down year for the guard,, he still averaged 24 points per game, nearly 5 rebounds, and close to 5 assists per game.

How likely is LaVine to Miami? Bleacher Report added to the reporting of K.C. Johnson by including LaVine leaving Chicago for Miami in their ‘5 Bold Predictions for 2022 NBA Offseason‘ article written by Zach Buckley.

Other Miami Heat Offseason News

LaVine isn’t the only decision the Heat have to make this offseason. The team has to choose what they are going to do with impending free agents like bringing back Cody Martin, Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker, Udonis Haslem, and more. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has acknowledged he would like to run it back but would the team be interested in adding all eight of their free agents to next year’s roster?

Certainly, the Heat will want to bring new players in as well. There is a good free agent pool. They also have been reported to be interested in acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Whether these moves or trades written above happen for the Heat will be seen as the offseason rolls on, but don’t count Riley out in bringing in the right star.