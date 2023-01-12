Heat Eyeing Multi-Time All-Star to Help Playoff Push

As the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the rumors have started to swirl around the Miami Heat. During the January 11 edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, host Michael Scotto hinted that the Heat were keeping an eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

“If he were to be put on the market, the (New York) Knicks, (Los Angeles) Lakers, Dallas (Mavericks), and Miami are certainly monitoring if he’ll become available or not,” Scotto explained to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

LaVine is averaging 23.8 points 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Chicago this season. Across 38 games for the Bulls, he’s shot 47% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Scotto did raise a bit of a red flag regarding the $215 million star’s health.

“What’s interesting about that (LaVine’s potential trade suitors) to me and other executives I’ve spoken to around the league is there would also be a bit of a question regarding, in their eyes, the health of his knee because if the Bulls just signed him and look to flip him that quickly, it almost raises your antenna a little bit,” he said.

Johnson responded by explaining that LaVine had worked with the team to come up with a knee management plan at the beginning of the season. The plan was put into place not because of a knee issue, but to get LaVine back up to speed because the two-time All-Star hadn’t played much 5-on-5 over the course of the offseason.

“The knee is healthy, and the numbers are healthier,” Johnson reassured. “He looks more like himself of late, which is why you’re going to have some trade speculation between now and February 9. ”

Adding a player like LaVine could launch the Heat back into to contention. His scoring punch could do wonders for their 26th-ranked offense.

Heat Would Have to Include Tyler Herro in a Zach LaVine Trade

This isn’t the first time that the possibility of LaVine being traded to the Miami Heat has been discussed. On the January 5 edition of Scotto’s podcast, he also highlighted South Beach as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled LaVine. According to Scotto, the Heat would have to part ways with Tyler Herro in order to land the Bulls star.

“Miami’s best trade asset to dangle is Tyler Herro in a theoretical trade package,” Scotto said. “Overall, however, Chicago hasn’t shown a willingness to be a seller yet, with about a month until the trade deadline, while currently on the edge of competing for a back-end Play In spot.”

Dealing Herro wouldn’t make much sense for Miami. The 22-year-old has been a key piece of two deep playoff runs with the team’s current core and they just signed him to a $130 million extension.

This season Herro is averaging career-highs in points per game at 21.2, rebounds per game at 6, and assists per game at 4.4. He’s been able to pour in points rather efficiently, especially from beyond the arc. Herro has shot 44.5% from the field and 39.2% from the 3-point line.

Jimmy Butler only Heat Player Featured in 2nd All-Star Voting Returns

The second returns for NBA All-Star voting were released on January 12. Jimmy Butler was the only member of the Miami Heat to be featured amongst the top vote-getters.

Butler was the fifth most popular frontcourt player in the Eastern Conference, receiving 688,993 votes.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to lead in the NBA’s second fan voting returns for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/naVKXu2xot — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2023

The 33-year-old has made 28 appearances for the Heat this season and is averaging 22.1 points 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He’s also having his most efficient season since heading to South Beach in the summer of 2019, shooting 50.9% from the field and 32.2% from deep.