Oilers Predicted to Swing Trade for Bruins Young Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers should be looking to make multiple additions to their roster this offseason. They have a handful of spots on their roster that they should be aiming to upgrade, so they are going to be a team to watch incredibly closely this summer.

When looking at the Oilers’ current group, it is clear that one of their top needs is to bring in another goalie. Tristan Jarry struggled mightily after being traded to the Oilers by the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. Meanwhile, Connor Ingram is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and could end up signing elsewhere this offseason.

Due to this, it would not be shocking in the slightest if the Oilers looked to improve their goaltending this summer. Because of this, they are now being predicted to make a trade for an interesting young goalie from the Boston Bruins.

Oilers Predicted to Trade for Bruins Goalie Michael DiPietro

In a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell predicted what the Oilers’ lineup could look at the start of the 2026-27 season. In it, he predicted that the Oilers would address their goaltending by making a trade for Bruins’ young goaltender Michael DiPietro this offseason.

“The rumours have the Oilers looking for a ”goalie of the future” with names like Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings) and Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres) in play. I’ve chosen Michael DiPietro, blocked on the Boston Bruins depth chart, because he had an exceptional year in the AHL and would require a smaller asset cost to acquire than Cossa or Levi,” Mitchell wrote.

With the Oilers needing another goaltender, it could make sense for them to take a chance on an interesting young netminder like DiPietro. The 26-year-old goalie simply dominated this season with the Providence Bruins, as he had a 34-8-1 record, a .930 save percentage, and a 1.91 goals-against average in 45 games. This is also after he had a 26-8-5 record, a 2.05 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage in 40 games for Providence in 2024-25.

With numbers like these, DiPietro has shown a ton of promise at the AHL level. He was also just named the AHL’s goalie of the year for the second season in a row, so it would make sense if the Oilers took a gamble on him. He could work as the Oilers’ backup goalie as a minimum, but if he broke out, he could even compete for their starting job.

What Are the Oilers’ Other Potential Goalie Options?

While DiPietro looks like he could be a good fit on the Oilers’ roster, they also have some other options who could be worth considering. When it comes to the free agent market, Sergei Bobrovsky is a big name who could be available to sign on July 1. Jordan Binnington, Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll, Jesper Wallstedt, and Filip Gustavsson are trade candidates who the Oilers could consider targeting.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the Oilers decide to address their goaltending this summer. If they want to take a chance on a young goalie who has had a lot of AHL success, DiPietro could be a nice pickup for them.